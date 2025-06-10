New College Basketball Rule Big for Izzo, MSU
The NCAA announced a new rule for men's college basketball starting next season.
On Tuesday, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the implementation of a coach's challenge.
In order for the coach to challenge, their team has to have at least one timeout for a challenge to be used. If it is successful, they get to use one more challenge at any point the rest of the game, but a failed challenge results in no more the rest of the way.
Coaches can only challenge out-of-bounds rulings, basket interference or goaltending, and if a secondary defender was in the restricted-area arc when they attempt to draw a charge.
While this ruling, of course, affects all of college basketball, one would have to think it brings joy to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, in particular, who is notorious for his complaints to officials.
Some believe the Hall-of-Fame coach gets "special treatment," but there have been plenty of cases when he's on the other end of some questionable calls.
Such calls have cost Michigan State in big games in the past. Izzo, whose 30 seasons of head coaching experience give him a better sense of judgment to notice them than most, will now have the luxury of using a challenge at a game-defining moment.
Coaching challenges are new to college basketball but have been in the NBA since 2019. While it may slow the game down, it has proven to be effective.
The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel also approved changes to the continuous motion rule, which will count a made field goal that results from a player pivoting or finishing their step after drawing contact on their way to the basket, as opposed to the current rule that allows for an and-1 opportunity to only be given when the player is fouled while shooting.
Tuesday's approvals also include the option of a Flagrant 1 call when a player is hit in the groin, a basketball interference violation when a player uses the rim as an advantage, and one of the shot clocks remaining on when the other goes out.
You can read more about the NCAA's newest rule changes here.
