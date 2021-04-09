Michigan State Basketball: Odds to Win the 2022 NCAA Tournament

Despite a 15-13 finish, Michigan State basketball features some of the best odds to win it all in 2022.

EAST LANSING – When the pandemic completely wiped out March Madness, fans around the country were understandably upset.

For Michigan State fans, it meant missing out on an excellent opportunity to win the national championship coming off of three Big Ten titles and a Final Four run in 2019.

It meant never finding out what Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman Sr. could have accomplished.

Even so, the Spartans opened at 18/1 odds to win it all in 2021.

Yet, MSU's lack of a point guard, a defensive presence down low, and a true leader on the court led to a 15-13 overall record.

Since entering the offseason, Michigan State has lost two players to the transfer portal in Jack Hoiberg and Rocket Watts while gaining former Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker.

The Spartans also have three incoming freshmen featuring Pierre Brooks II, Max Christie, and Jaden Akins.

It's going to be a different team next year, but MSU still has some of the best odds to bring home the hardware in 2022 (provided by BetOnline).

Odds to Win 2022 NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga: 9/1 Baylor: 12/1 UCLA: 12/1 Florida State: 14/1 Michigan: 14/1 Ohio State: 14/1 Villanova: 14/1 Alabama: 16/1 Duke: 16/1 Purdue: 16/1 Kansas: 18/1 Kentucky: 18/1 Arkansas: 20/1 Houston: 22/1 Illinois: 22/1 Maryland: 22/1 Michigan State: 22/1 North Carolina: 25/1 Texas Tech: 25/1 Louisville: 28/1 Syracuse: 28/1 USC: 28/1 Virginia: 28/1 Virginia Tech: 28/1 Connecticut: 33/1

