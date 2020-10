Last week, Audric Estime, a future Spartan and four-star running back, ran through the Bergen Catholic defense for 175 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound tailback out of Montvale, New Jersey, didn't take his foot off the pedal in the second game of the season against Seton Hall Prep – carrying the ball 26 times for 286 yards and four scores (add in three receptions for 37 yards).