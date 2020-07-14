SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Audric Estime Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Audric Estime
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds 
Position: Running Back 
School: Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional 
Schools of Interest: Rutgers, ASU, Nebraska, Michigan State 
Projected Position: Running Back 

Frame: He’s got a college build at 6’2", 215 as a rising senior. Will need to maintain if anything on the collegiate level. 

Athleticism: To be as big as he is on the high school level, he shows signs of elite athleticism in open space. He has the ability to make people miss then take it 60 yards in the open field as well. He shows bursts of spurts. 

Instincts: Knows he’s a big back, but he has the ability to make the first defender miss and he sets them up with great anticipation. He delivers blocks well on the first level and he runs with above-average vision in the open field. 

Polish: Has the tools to be a great inside zone runner on the collegiate level. If you are expecting 4.4 speed and burst, this isn’t your guy, but if you need yards after contact, he can make it happen. He also shows natural hands out of the backfield. 

Bottom Line: Estime could be the next AJ Dillion from Boston College. He’s never going to blow you away with acceleration, but if you give him 20 carries, he will have 100 yards almost every single time. This is a bruising back that wears on defenses.

