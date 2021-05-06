Michigan State Football: 2022 NFL Draft Pick Candidates

Michigan State football's 80-year NFL draft streak is officially over, but Spartan Nation breaks down five prospects for next season.

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's impressive 80-year NFL draft streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon.

After eight decades of Spartans being selected, MSU didn't have a player taken in this year's draft.

However, there are multiple possibilities for next season, though probably no guarantees.

Even so, Spartan Nation lists five players below ready to take the next step and pursue a professional football career.

S Xavier Henderson

The three-year letterwinner leads all Spartans with 139 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, six pass break-ups, and one forced fumble in 33 games and 20 consecutive starts at safety.

Henderson's ability to aid in run support and cover the middle of the field helped him become a two-year starter heading into his third. If he has a solid senior campaign, the Ohio native could be an intriguing prospect.

DE Drew Beesley

Beesley has played in 33 career contests, making eight starts (one in 2018, seven in 2020) while accumulating 47 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass break-ups, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. In 2021, he will need to be more consistent when getting to opposing quarterbacks.

DT Jacob Slade

The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle is disruptive in the backfield, strong in the middle of the defense, and is a potential three-year starter. It's possible Slade returns for his senior year, but a strong junior season might allow him to leave early.

WR Jalen Nailor

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor can do it all. Last season, the 6-foot-0 wideout showcased strong hands, the ability to create space, and be a threat downfield. Yet, he has some things scouts need to see before entering the draft, including moving past lingering durability issues.

OL Kevin Jarvis

Kevin Jarvis, a redshirt senior and three-year letterwinner, will be another option next draft season. Though his durability will also be an issue, he features 27 starts at three different positions. Jarvis's strength is playing guard, but his versatility will improve his draft stock.

