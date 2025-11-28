3 Observations From MSU's Exciting Win over North Carolina
Michigan State sent another message that it isn’t going anywhere on Thursday.
The 11th-ranked Spartans pushed aside No. 16 North Carolina, 74-58, for their third victory against a ranked opponent this season already. MSU didn’t get its third top-25 win until mid-February in 2024-25. It's 7-0 for the first time in 11 years.
It was easy to imagine a step down for Michigan State before the season began — replacing Jase Richardson, Jaden Akins, and others was always a tough task — but MSU looks like a team of similar quality thus far.
Here are the three things I noticed from the Spartans’ statement they made against the Tar Heels:
Jeremy Fears Jr.’s Jump Shot
Everyone has been raving about Jeremy Fears Jr.’s ability to facilitate after every game, it seems. Why wouldn’t they? I've been one of those people. He’s averaging 9.7 assists per game.
What has been nearly as important is his evolution as a scorer. Fears’ jump shot looked awkward and herky-jerky last year, but it has looked really smooth this year.
Fears ended up going 6-for-7 on jumpers against North Carolina for his Thanksgiving feast. He really filled it up from mid-range, where he went 5-for-6.
He ended up with a career-high 19 points. It is the third game of Fears’ career where he’s scored 15 points or more; all of them have been this season.
The 13-0 Response
One of the biggest moments in the game for MSU was actually the high point for the Tar Heels. They had just gone on an 8-0 run to extend their lead out to seven, causing MSU’s Tom Izzo to call a timeout with 7:42 remaining in the first half.
It was the first piece of adversity the Spartans faced, as those in baby blue in Fort Myers, Fla., suddenly were loud.
Thirteen straight points went to Michigan State after that. A seven-point deficit was swapped for a six-point lead. It’s cliche to say, but that’s one of the biggest signs of a team that is together.
When MSU has been on the wrong side of runs this year, it anchors down and then pushes back. North Carolina got to the anchoring part at times in this game, but it never scored more than six points in a row after that.
Cam Ward Works Hard
In case you aren’t aware, there is a video of Michigan State freshman Cam Ward while he’s in high school scoring a bucket and telling his defender, “You don’t work hard!”
Ward is no hypocrite. Every time he comes off the bench for the Spartans, he’s going 100%.
It’s the way an Izzo freshman who wants to see the court is supposed to play: unpolished, yet smart, blue-collar, and tough.
Ward is averaging nine points per game now through his first seven games of his career. It feels like I’ve noticed every single one of them.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game against North Carolina when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.