Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Victory Over Northwestern
After not only beating but demolishing USC by 29 in a 80-51victory at home, Michigan State will look to defend home court once again against Northwestern. Coen carr led the Spartans in points with 18 and will need to do that again to keep up with senior Nick Martinelli who averages 23 points per game.
First Half
After Starting with the ball, Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler would have the Spartans first five points of the game.
At the first TV timeout, the game is tied at eight a piece. Kohler still with five and Martinelli with five as well.
Jeremy Fears would pick up his second foul five minutes into the game
Carson Cooper to give MSU back the lead 13-12
At the second tv timeout, Northwestern would have a 17-13 lead. Tyler Kropp would have a career high seven points in three minutes of play
Carson Cooper would help the Spartans go on a 5-0 run, then the Wildcats would respond with four straight points to go up 22-18.
Freshman Jordan Scott would give MSU the lead on a four point play, giving Arrinten Page his third foul of the game and the 11th team foul for Northwestern.
After trading buckets, Jeremy Fears would throw the lob to Carson Cooper to Give MSU a four point lead. Then Nick Martinelli would respond with a three pointer and give the Wildcats the lead with another three pointer.
At the final first half TV timeout, Michigan State would have 11 shots at the free throw line and only make six. Michigan State would look out of sorts with a ton of miscommunication and six turnovers compared to two for Northwestern. To end the half Jadyn Reed would steal the ball from Divine Ugochukwu which would lead to an easy layup as time expired. MSU would be down seven at halftime.
Second Half
To start the second half, MSU would have another turnover making it 10 in the game.
Michigan State would struggle from the free throw line shooting 7-15. After going a little run to get back into the game, MSU would have another turnover which would lead to an MSU foul.
After a questionable no call on Northwestern, Tom Izzo was furious and would receive a technical foul.
Cam Ward would have a big and-one to cut the deficit to two and the crowd got loud. Coming out of the timeout, Jaxon Kohler with a big three to take a one point lead
After a Carson Cooper put back layup, Michigan State would go on the fast break with a monster windmill slam from Coen Carr.
After Jeremy Fears would make three free throws, Cam Ward would force a Northwestern travel which would lead to a Jaxon Kohler three pointer to give the Spartans an eight point lead, the largest of the day for MSU.
After the final tv timeout, Northwestern would come back with five points on two possessions to cut the lead to five. Then after two MSU free throws, Martinelli would hit another three giving him 24 on the day.
Northwestern’s Page would go down and would appear to be hurt, leading to a 5-4 and a Coen carr slam. Spartans up 68-62.
Michigan State would come up with a 76-66 victory over the Wildcats. The first half for the Spartans was rough to watch. Tournovers and missed free throws will be the stroy of the whole game. However in the end, Michigan State figured it out in the second half and played a much better game to pull away with the win.
