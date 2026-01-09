Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Victory Over Northwestern

After not only beating but demolishing USC by 29 in a 80-51victory at home, Michigan State will look to defend home court once again against Northwestern. Coen carr led the Spartans in points with 18 and will need to do that again to keep up with senior Nick Martinelli who averages 23 points per game.

First Half

After Starting with the ball, Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler would have the Spartans first five points of the game.

At the first TV timeout, the game is tied at eight a piece. Kohler still with five and Martinelli with five as well.

Northwestern making things physical and difficult for MSU early, tied 8-8 at 15:33 1H. Kohler active on the block and around the perimeter, and Spartans looking to get the ball inside on the Wildcats. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 8, 2026

Jeremy Fears would pick up his second foul five minutes into the game

@bigten GET NEW REFS MY GOD 8 fouls in 6 minutes of play in this MSU game are you serious — Lamar Noppen (@LamarNoppen) January 8, 2026

Carson Cooper to give MSU back the lead 13-12

Two nice drives down the right side by Carson Cooper for back to back buckets. MSU back up 13-12 — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 8, 2026

At the second tv timeout, Northwestern would have a 17-13 lead. Tyler Kropp would have a career high seven points in three minutes of play

Northwestern is getting some nice looks early against Michigan State.



Wildcats 17, Spartans 13, at the under-12 timeout. — Ryan Burke (@ryanburke24) January 8, 2026

Carson Cooper would help the Spartans go on a 5-0 run, then the Wildcats would respond with four straight points to go up 22-18.

Max Green-bean casserole!



The former Patriot League freshman of the year connects on one from wayyyy back to grab the momentum back for Northwestern after a 5-0 MSU run out of the break.



NU 22

MSU 18

9:40 H1 — Inside NU (@insidenu) January 8, 2026

Freshman Jordan Scott would give MSU the lead on a four point play, giving Arrinten Page his third foul of the game and the 11th team foul for Northwestern.

Arrinten Page picks up his third foul in just three minutes. MSU has the lead again after the four-point play. — Gavin Dorsey (@gjdorsey7) January 8, 2026

4 POINT PLAY



📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/hZWX8EEIVt — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 8, 2026

After trading buckets, Jeremy Fears would throw the lob to Carson Cooper to Give MSU a four point lead. Then Nick Martinelli would respond with a three pointer and give the Wildcats the lead with another three pointer.

Northwestern appears to have one guy who can score, and MSU is doing a fine job of letting him score. And of course letting a team that can't shoot 3s make 3s... — At larrold on dat sky app (@Larry_Boa) January 9, 2026

At the final first half TV timeout, Michigan State would have 11 shots at the free throw line and only make six. Michigan State would look out of sorts with a ton of miscommunication and six turnovers compared to two for Northwestern. To end the half Jadyn Reed would steal the ball from Divine Ugochukwu which would lead to an easy layup as time expired. MSU would be down seven at halftime.

Northwestern closes the half on an 11-0 run and leads Michigan State in East Lansing 👀pic.twitter.com/OFpRkX2mMD — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 9, 2026

Second Half

To start the second half, MSU would have another turnover making it 10 in the game.

That's five turnovers and no baskets over the last 6.5 minutes of game time for MSU. Cooper draws the foul hoping to end that streak at the free throw line. — David Harns (@DavidHarns) January 9, 2026

Michigan State would struggle from the free throw line shooting 7-15. After going a little run to get back into the game, MSU would have another turnover which would lead to an MSU foul.

MSU losing the turnover battle 10-3. Playing sloppy basketball at present. Timeout on the floor after a foul on Kur Teng. Wildcats to shoot 2 after the TO. #MSUvsNU — Lansing Sports Network (@LNSSportNetwork) January 9, 2026

After a questionable no call on Northwestern, Tom Izzo was furious and would receive a technical foul.

Izzone not pleased with the last few plays. Some questionable officiating for sure. Izzo gets a technical. NW with both free throws and a bucket. MSU answers on the other end. Now 45-40 Wildcats on top. #MSUvsNU — Lansing Sports Network (@LNSSportNetwork) January 9, 2026

Cam Ward would have a big and-one to cut the deficit to two and the crowd got loud. Coming out of the timeout, Jaxon Kohler with a big three to take a one point lead

BIG JAX pic.twitter.com/pK9LjWdgVs — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 9, 2026

After a Carson Cooper put back layup, Michigan State would go on the fast break with a monster windmill slam from Coen Carr.

After Jeremy Fears would make three free throws, Cam Ward would force a Northwestern travel which would lead to a Jaxon Kohler three pointer to give the Spartans an eight point lead, the largest of the day for MSU.

Timeout (Northwestern) MSU 58-50. It may have taken 2 offensive rebounds tries but Jaxon Kohler is able to get a three to give the Spartans their biggest lead of the night. 6:26 to go — Alex Kutchey (@AlexKutchey) January 9, 2026

After the final tv timeout, Northwestern would come back with five points on two possessions to cut the lead to five. Then after two MSU free throws, Martinelli would hit another three giving him 24 on the day.

MBB: Northwestern will not go away.



Another triple, this time by Martinelli, and the MSU lead is back down to four.



Martinelli has a game-high 24. — Inside NU (@insidenu) January 9, 2026

Northwestern’s Page would go down and would appear to be hurt, leading to a 5-4 and a Coen carr slam. Spartans up 68-62.

Page was down behind the play and Northwestern didn’t foul. Leads to a wide open dunk for Carr. Big break for MSU. — Brandon Champion: You Don't Work Hard (@BrandonthaChamp) January 9, 2026

Michigan State would come up with a 76-66 victory over the Wildcats. The first half for the Spartans was rough to watch. Tournovers and missed free throws will be the stroy of the whole game. However in the end, Michigan State figured it out in the second half and played a much better game to pull away with the win.

Michigan State 76 Northwestern 66 is the FiNAL from East Lansing! Spartans improve to 14-2 overall & 4-1 in B1G play! Coen Carr adding more amazing highlights! GO GREEN! https://t.co/U8ksHBolRz — Jamell Williams (@JWilliamsMSUFan) January 9, 2026

