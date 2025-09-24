Why Izzo Chose the Right Basketball Captains
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the 2025-26 season after an incredible run to the Elite Eight.
However, Spartan fans are not satisfied with that result. Tom Izzo wants to get to his ninth Final Four and win his second national championship.
MSU is losing lots of experience, leadership, and production from last season, which is why the team is not ranked or considered a contender for the Big Ten.
However, this Spartan team is still talented and should be a force in the conference. Izzo has a team of players who fit the culture he has fostered for over 30 years.
Izzo picked his captains this week as practice began: guard Jeremy Fears Jr., forward Coen Carr, and big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.
MSU's Captain
Kohler and Cooper are the team’s experienced leaders, while Fears and Carr are his best players, and the Spartans whom Izzo will lean on the strongest this year.
It is not often that basketball teams have four captains, but Izzo made the right decision.
Fears, his star point guard, is an extension of Izzo on the court. He has the competitive nature and the drive to improve his game and win for the Spartans.
If Fears improves his jump shot and rounds out his offensive game, MSU is a much more dangerous team. Everything starts and ends with Fears, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
Carr has taken a step forward on both sides of the court, and he was arguably the team’s best player during the NCAA Tournament run last year.
Carr should only continue to improve on the court, but if he improves as a vocal leader, his standing as part of this basketball team only strengthens.
Kohler may be the strongest and most intense competitor on this Spartan team. He single-handedly won MSU a crucial road game against Illinois last season in February, which helped turn the season around.
If Kohler can stay healthy, he will take a major step forward and could become one of the best players in the conference.
Cooper was probably the most questionable captaincy selection, but sensible Spartan fans can acquiesce that his experience and seniority played a factor.
He was arguably the team’s best defender and was unquestionably the team’s best rim protector. Cooper must improve his back-to-the-basket game to help this Spartan team go as far as it will.
MSU has four players ready to lead the Spartans as they defend their Big Ten title. Will they deliver?
