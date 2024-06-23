Top 10 Highest-Rated Recruits in Michigan State Basketball History
The Michigan State Spartans have pulled lots of elite talent out of the prep ranks under head coach Tom Izzo. Under Izzo, some of those blue-chippers turned continued their success at the college level, and some even went beyond that, carving careers out in the NBA.
247Sports, one of the more reputable recruiting databases, has only been around since 2010. That makes the site 15 years younger than Izzo's career. Still, the site has managed to rate most of Izzo's recruit, dating back to the early 2000s.
This list is compiled from 247Sports' all-time ranking of the highest rated recruits. Because the list only goes back so far, there will be no Magic Johnson, no Flintstones, no Steve Smith or Shawn Respert or Scott Skiles. This list is strictly based on 247Sports' ratings, not how the players panned out under Izzo or at the NBA level.
These are the 10 highest-rated recruits in Spartans basketball history.
10. Jase Richardson, CG, Class of 2024
Composite Score: .9886
The son of former Izzo standout Jason Richardson, Jase is part of the incoming recruiting class. Richardson will be one of two Spartans on this list playing for Izzo this winter.
247Sports' director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein, touted Richardson as "highly versatile and legitimately able to impact the game in a multitude of ways on both ends of the floor."
9. Joshua Langford, CG, Class of 2016
Composite Score: .9888
Langford was a highly decorated recruit out of Alabama, where he won just about every accolade the state had to offer.
Part of a stacked class that included Miles Bridges and Nick Ward, Langford was a consistent impact player for Izzo in the four seasons he played.
Langford was a steady scorer, shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc, and averaging 10.1 points per game for his career.
Injuries cut short what was looking like Langford's best season in 2018, when he averaged 15 points per game through his first 13 starts.
8. Gary Harris, SG, Class of 2012
Composite Score: .9905
Harris was the 18th-ranked player in a class with NBA stars like Steven Adams, Marcus Smart, Fred VanVleet, and Andre Drummond.
Harris was part of arguably Izzo's best team to not make a Final Four -- the 2013-14 team.
Harris averaged 16.7 points, 2.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals, and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, as well as making All-Big Ten Defensive team (he made the team as a freshman as well).
Harris would find some success the next level with the Denver Nuggets.
7. Branden Dawson, SF, Class of 2011
Composite Score: .9911
Dawson was the 16th-ranked player in his class, headlined by Kentucky commit and future NBA All-Star Anthony Davis.
Dawson's career in the Green and White was solid, but he didn't reach the highs a player of his caliber would be expected to achieve.
Dawson's best season came was in 2014, when he averaged 11.9 points, 1.7 assists, and 9.1 rebounds to help the Spartans make a surprise Final Four run.
6. Delvon Roe, PF, Class of 2008
Composite Score: .9920
Roe was the 12th-ranked player in his class, and came to East Lansing with high expectations.
Roe was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team and helped Michigan State on a memorable run that culminated in a National Championship defeat at the hands North Carolina at Ford Field.
Roe was forced to end his career early due to knee troubles.
5. Max Christie, SG, Class of 2021
Composite Score: .9928
Christie was the No. 2 shooting guard in his class, and was touted as "a highly skilled prospect who can play anywhere on the perimeter" who had "the making of being an impact wing at the college level and a first-round NBA draft choice."
In Christie's one season at Michigan State, he averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors.
Christie would end up selected 35th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Last season, he averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.
4. Miles Bridges, SF, Class of 2016
Composite Score: .9942
Bridges arguably had the most hype out of anyone on this list. A Flint native, Bridges was tagged from the start as a player who could deliver Izzo's second title.
Bridges had a stellar freshman campaign, averaging 16.9 points, 2.1 assists, and 8.3 rebounds. Bridges would earn Big Ten All-Freshman honors and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.
Bridges returned for his sophomore season with high expectations, though he the Spartans would find themselves eliminated in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.
The Los Angeles Clippers selected Bridges 12th overall in the 2018 draft, but the pick was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
Bridges averaged 21 points, 3.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds last season.
3. Xavier Booker, C, Class of 2023
Composite Score: .9952
The highest-rated player of Izzo's stellar 2023 class, Booker had an underwhelming debut, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.
The McDonald's All-American will have plenty of time to turn things around this coming season.
2. Jaren Jackson, PF, Class of 2017
Composite Score: .9971
Jackson, the eighth-ranked player in his class, spent just one season with the Spartans. It was nothing short of dominant.
Jackson averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and three blocks per game.
Jackson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while earning third-team and freshman team All-Big Ten nods.
Jackson was selected by te Memphis Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick in 2018. Jackson won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023, was named an All-Star, and has led the league in blocks twice. Jackson has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice.
Jackson will be 25 years old in September.
1. Shannon Brown, SG, Class of 2003
Composite Score: .9976
Brown was the highest-rated recruit ever secured by Izzo. Graduating in the same class has Lebron James, Brown ranked fourth. Brown was the No. 1 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois.
Brown was an integral part to the Spartans' 2005 Final Four run, averaging 13.8 points in five NCAA Tournament games and shooting 50 percent from the field and 3-point range.
In three seasons at Michigan State, Brown averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. His best season was in 2005, when he averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
Brown was the 25th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft, selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown would win NBA Championships with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.