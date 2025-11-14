Top-20 QB In Class of 2027 Receives MSU Offer
Quarterback play has been one of the main things that has held Michigan State back this season. Their 3-6 record speaks for itself, and the numbers they've been getting out of Aidan Chiles simply aren't going to cut it. MSU has gone to freshman QB Alessio Milivojevic on occasions, but not even he could lead the team to victory against Minnesota.
Looking ahead, Andre Adams is a key quarterback recruit in the Class of 2027. He's a 247Sports composite four-star player, one that's ranked No. 248 overall in his class. He's the ninth-best player in Tennessee, but is a Top 20 QB overall.
Currently, Adams is the No. 17-ranked QB in the Class of '27. He still has a solid year to get that ranking up, as he'd love to crack the Top 200 overall recruits. With MSU eyeing the Antioch High Schooler, one could only imagine what his addition would do to the team.
Michigan State's QB Struggles Could Be Solved
In the modern era of college football, most teams don't want to throw a freshman quarterback on the field. Burning redshirt status is something that Deion Sanders may be learning the hard way, but it's a key element of the game to keep recruits around for as long as humanly possible.
Milivojevic will likely still be around by the time Adams graduates and makes his college decision, but head coach Jonathan Smith knows that if Milivojevic is indeed the starter at the time, he's going to need someone under him. When a situation like Chiles' arises, there always needs to be a backup ready to compete.
MSU Needs To Compete For Adams
Adams tagged quite a few coaches and scouts in his post where he revealed that MSU threw an offer his way. It's far from the first offer he's gotten; in fact, Auburn threw one his way just a few weeks ago. Other than that, he's been offered by the likes of Louisville, NC State, Cincinnati, and Arkansas, among many others. Keep in mind, those are just a few of the offers that came in 2025.
In 2024, Colorado, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and a few other smaller teams extended an offer. He even took an unofficial visit to Tennessee in 2024, according to 247Sports.
Knowing Adams is a Tennessee native, it wouldn't be shocking to see him end up with the Volunteers, though they have yet to offer, which slightly helps the Spartans' chances.
