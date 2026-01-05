Promising Young Portal QB from FCS Level to Visit Michigan State

Quarterback is always the most important position on the field, and Michigan State is turning over stones there in the transfer portal.

The Spartans are reportedly set to host Elon transfer Landen Clark on a visit on Wednesday, Jan. 7. Clark was a redshirt freshman for the Phoenix this past season and will have three years of eligibility remaining, just like MSU's projected starter, Alessio Milivojevic . Clark is the first portal quarterback who has been linked to the Spartans this cycle.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) rolls out of the pocket against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

There are also other schools reportedly in the mix for Clark. He has visits lined up with James Madison, Kentucky, and LSU as well. Two SEC teams and a College Football Playoff participant are decent company to keep.

Clark has earned that attention with his play. He was one of 25 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award this year, which is given to the FCS's top freshman every year. The Radford, Va. native threw for 2,321 yards through the air with a 56% completion percentage. He also ran for an additional 614 yards on the ground. Clark scored 29 total touchdowns (18 passing, 11 rushing) in 2025, compared to eight interceptions.

More on Clark, MSU Fit

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Kenaz McMillian (9) against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Michigan State pursuing Clark definitely appears to be a message that Milivojevic's spot as a starting quarterback is not a 100% guarantee. It would be a quarterback competition that Milivojevic would be favored to win, but Power Four teams cannot dismiss talent that comes from beneath the FBS. Look at what former Division II Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (who was brought in as a backup) is doing at Ole Miss.

On3 currently pegs Clark as No. 742 overall in its portal rankings, which is 55th among quarterbacks. He is the sixth-ranked QB in the portal who was not at an FBS program this season.

MSU does have other options at the quarterback position, though anyone besides Milivojevic and any hypothetical portal add (like Clark) truly competing for the starting job would be a bit of a surprise. As the depth chart stands right now, rising sophomore Leo Hannan would likely be Milivojevic's primary backup, and incoming freshman Kayd Coffman would probably be QB3.

Michigan State is losing Aidan Chiles and Ryland Jessee to the transfer portal. In case of emergency, going from three scholarship quarterbacks to four might be a wise move for Pat Fitzgerald's team. It also might be healthy for Milivojevic's development this offseason to give him at least semi-serious competition for the starting role.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) runs with the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU reaching out to Landen Clark when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW