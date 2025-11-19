One Direct, One Indirect Shot at MSU’s Tom Izzo
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is still performing at the top of his game.
Izzo’s Spartans are 4-0, just got a major win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic, and signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026. Things are looking up for Izzo and his team in his age-70 season.
However, Izzo might not have fans in other college basketball hotspots across the country.
A couple of different people – even a former player of Izzo’s – made some comments that some have taken to be indirectly referring to the Hall of Fame coach.
North Carolina State guard Tre Holloman, who transferred away from MSU this offseason, had a big game for the Wolfpack against VCU on Monday. He scored 25 points and hit all 10 shots from the free throw line.
That’s all well and good, and nothing came of that performance until Holloman sent out an interesting post on X on Tuesday.
- “When you got a leader that truly believes in you, it takes your game to a whole other level,” the post from the former Spartan read.
Holloman was benched last season in favor of Jase Richardson, who played himself into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Initial reports were that Holloman took the benching in stride, but he left MSU to be a lead guard for another program.
While it is possible that Holloman meant no ill will toward Izzo in the post and was only trying to highlight his appreciation for head coach Will Wade, it is fair for Spartan fans to be skeptical of the post’s true meaning.
And that wasn’t the only shot that Izzo might have received.
London Johnson, a former G-League guard, signed with Louisville, as he was determined to still have eligibility. Izzo has been publicly against the decision to allow G-League players to return to college, calling it ‘ridiculous.’
In a statement about Johnson’s signing, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey seemed to call out Izzo’s comments.
- “Times have changed, and we choose to embrace change rather than just complain about it,” Kelsey said in the statement.
Izzo has not been the only player to call out the NCAA's decision, but he is the highest-profile public figure to comment on it, so it is hard to imagine Kelsey is calling out anyone but Izzo.
Izzo is one of the greatest coaches the game of basketball has ever seen. He has nine Final Fours, a national championship, and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
You can’t please everybody, it turns out.
