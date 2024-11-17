As Spartans Rival Michigan Spirals, Coach Gets Desperate
Michigan State knew what they were getting this football season. Michigan thought they did -- and now it is spiraling. After a 15-0 run national title run under head coach Jim Harbaugh to end a decade of quality football, the Wolverines are sputtering with a 5-5 record.
They will likely finish 6-6. A win against Northwestern and what will surely be an embarrassment at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. With a dismal season reaching its apex, head coach Sherrone Moore is getting desperate. He just sent a blunt message to his team on "Inside Michigan Football."
"Super difficult, because I’m a competitor, and I don’t like losing at all," Moore said during his appearance on "Inside Michigan Football" this past week. "Never have, never will. For me, it’s been fun because I have the players and I have the staff and I get to walk in here and be a part of this great university. But it hasn’t been fun because you don’t want to let anybody down. You don’t want to let the players down, you don’t want to let the fans, the university, the alumni, your family down. So I think about that tirelessly. Sometimes I lose sleep over it. But that’s part of it, that’s part of the job. My job now is to make sure we continue in the right direction... and we will.”
Right now, the Wolverines are just happy to get to a bowl game. If they miss out on the postseason, it would mark one of the worst national title hangovers in the history of college football and mark the 2024 season as one of the worst in school history.
"We have to get it [a bowl game], it’s huge for us and for the program,” Moore said. “It just gives you another chance to continue to play football, get better and impact this team. We’re just going to keep fighting. It’s my job to make sure the players are in a good head space so we can continue to push forward in a positive way and try to win.”
Wolverines fans were in a lot more comfortable position this time last season. Those days are halcyon now.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.