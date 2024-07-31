MSU Arch-Rival Michigan Expected to be Hit With NOA From NCAA For Sign-Stealing Allegations
After months of being able to celebrate their national championship title, it seems the excitement is starting to come to a halt for the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State's No. 1 rivals.
After the allegations from Michigan's 2021 recruiting violations were revealed last week, the program is expected to face more even drama this week.
According to TheWolverine.com, the Michigan affiliate site of On3, Michigan is expected to receive a NOA (Notice of Allegations) from the NCAA this week for its sign-stealing allegations from last year.
TheWolverine.com's report, which came out Monday, had said the NOA could be issued "as soon as this week, maybe tomorrow [Tuesday]."
Per the site, former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions' "involvement in and arrangement for off-campus, in-person scouting" is expected to be deemed a Level I violation. A second Level I violation is expected to be highlighted for another former staffer "involving dinner and a ride for student-athletes."
Per TheWolverine.com, "Stalions is also expected to be charged with failure to cooperate in an investigation both during and after employment."
At least two former staffers are expected to be revealed to have committed Level II violations for being "involved in paying for dinner for Michigan athletes, etc."
A source told TheWolverine.com that Michigan likely would not address the NOA before the NCAA Committee on Infractions until mid-2025.
One source did tell TheWolverine.com that "the NCAA could seek a postseason ban of 'one or two years.'" A Michigan source told the site that Michigan "would 'absolutely' fight any postseason ban or anything similar."
Since the investigation began last year, Stalions has resigned, Michigan went on to win the 2023 national championship and former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh went back to the NFL to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michigan is now led by Sherrone Moore, who took over as interim head coach while Harbaugh served a three-game suspension for the final three games of the Wolverines' 2023 regular season.
The Wolverines lost many of their top players from their title team but are still expected to be competitive in this now expanded Big Ten conference.
