MSU Bitter Rival Michigan Suffers Another Loss to Portal
Things should be going just fine in Ann Arbor. An 8-5 record with a dominant win over the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second bowl season in a row. The No. 1 prospect in Bryce Underwood enrolled early, the future of the program. A tidal wave of talent following Underwood.
So why did Michigan just lose a long-term gem of which they were hopeful in Owen Wafle? Wafle was a fringe four-star talent when he came out with the 2024 class. He was one of the better prospects of their 2024 haul, one with a good ceiling and an even higher floor.
He was lauded by 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.
"Thick build with plus length," Dohn wrote. "Has low center of gravity and plays low to win leverage. Has snaps on both sides of ball as fullback and defensive lineman. Strong, physical, hard-nosed player with strong work ethic. Showed ability to bend during spring workout. Ferocious style of play evident during in-game eval in fall 2021. Gets off quickly at snap and covers ground well in first three steps. Shows stack-and-shed ability. Can take on block and re-direction along line of scrimmage. Can anchor in run game.
"Willing to take on and fight through double teams. Relies heavily on power and strength and often wins leverage by sinking hips. Plays with high effort and has strong work ethic. Does show rip and spin moves but needs to continue to develop technique and diversify move sets. Has to maintain lower body flexibility while also getting stronger. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Has late round NFL draft potential."
Wafle is the type to eat space and get penetration when asked of him, an angry trench warfare specialist on the line. It fits with what the Wolverines were able to develop with Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
It's just one recruit, but it could point to a long-term problem for Michigan despite nabbing a copious amount blue-chip talent: retention. There is only so much NIL to go around, and if that is your biggest selling point outside of a bright future with Underwood -- you could be in for a rude awakening.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
