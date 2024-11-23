MSU Rival Michigan's Fans Chastise Everything, Including Themselves
The Michigan Wolverines are 5-5 after winning the national championship just a season prior.
The fan base is feeling it, too. Inept coaching from Sherrone Moore, abysmal quarterback play, and an offense uglier than fans have seen since prior to the arrival of Jim Harbaugh in 2015. Recently, Michigan On SI asked fans to share their biggest frustrations from a season that could likely see a 6-6 record.
First, they lambasted the coaching.
"Play calling on both sides of the ball," one fan wrote. "We had exceptional coaches and schemes the past 3 years, would expect that knowledge and schemes to be shared with incoming coaches. Instead we brought in a defensive coach with his own schemes that don’t seem to be working consistently. Not hitting the portal for a QB was a mistake as well."
Another placed the blame firmly on Moore, writing, "Sherrone Moore who was a great assistant coach and an even better offensive coordinator has been horrible as a head coach. He has been outcoached in every single game this season, including the wins. The offense has been terrible with no creativity. He made a huge error in judgment not getting a quarterback in the transfer portal."
Next was the quarterback play, which has been an utter failure on the heels of J.J. McCarthy's dominant two seasons as signal caller.
"Of all the things you could point to, the one that really irritates me the most is how a top program like Michigan, coming off a national championship, can’t roll out a competent QB even with all the other offseason changes," a fan said. "This year seemed to shed a light on their lack of QB development. McCarthy was an outlier, not a standard."
Another fan said, "Teams know we have no passing game at all. All they have to focus on is our run game and they can't be at us. When we had JJ we kept defenses honest because he could sling it. If we don't get our QB situation fixed and soon... Get ready for some tough years."
Interestingly enough, the fans even criticized themselves in an odd moment of self reflection.
"The biggest disappointment to me is the response from fans," one forward-thinking response said. "People seem to have expected this team to pick up right where last season's team left off, and that's just unreasonable after losing so much talent, both players and coaches. People are calling for heads to roll on the coaching staff before the season is even finished. I can guarantee you that these are the same fans who were calling for Harbaugh's job after the 2020 season but will now tell you that they supported him all along. Patience is a virtue."
Another response was a little more negative.
"Just like almost every season, I’m most frustrated with our fan base," it read. "When you look at everything Michigan lost in the off-season, I’m not sure why everyone is so surprised that we’ve taken a step back. If you objectively looked at the team coming into the season, you knew we had a new O-Line, new coaching staff, question marks at the most important position in QB, question marks at wide receiver, question marks at linebacker, and in the secondary with losing [Rod] Moore to injury/others to the NFL."
