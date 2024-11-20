Michigan football fans sound off on top frustrations of the 2024 season
After enjoying the highest of the highs in 2023, Michigan football fans have come crashing back to earth as the Wolverines have limped their way to a 5-5 record after 10 games. From the offense to the defense, the issues with this team from week to week have been difficult to watch. With Michigan now fighting for its life to become bowl eligible, we asked fans to share their biggest frustrations from the 2024 season so far.
Here's what they had to say:
1. The Coaching
That the record doesn’t reflect the talent of this team. Meaning coaching has dropped the ball severely.- Marlin Ingalls
Coaching in general. Seeing how the team is so poorly prepared week in and week out on both sides of the ball has been infuriating to watch. By sheer talent, this team is .500 and that should never be the case here.- Leslie Ward
Play calling on both sides of the ball. We had exceptional coaches and schemes the past 3 years, would expect that knowledge and schemes to be shared with incoming coaches. Instead we brought in a defensive coach with his own schemes that don’t seem to be working consistently. Not hitting the portal for a QB was a mistake as well.- Carter Rubcich
Sherrone Moore who was a great assistant coach and an even better offensive coordinator has been horrible as a head coach. He has been outcoached in every single game this season, including the wins. The offense has been terrible with no creativity. He made a huge error in judgement not getting a quarterback in the transfer portal.- Scott Seslar
Coaching staff. Most of these kids were on the national championship team and how do they come out looking like this week in and week out? If Moore is so great why didn't Harbaugh take him with him to LA?- David Stoler
What frustrated me the most is the lack of motivation and lack of leadership with this team. The identity isn't the same and it shows. Coaching needs to change. Forever go blue.- Clint Strohman
2. The Quarterback Issues
Of all the things you could point to, the one that really irritates me the most is how a top program like Michigan, coming off a national championship, can’t roll out a competent QB even with all the other offseason changes. This year seemed to shed a light on their lack of QB development. McCarthy was an outlier, not a standard. When you watch this offense it’s hard to be surprised that Underwood wouldn’t want to come here despite the money he was offered.- Chris Campbell
The fact that we couldn’t put together a staff to take advantage of the talent that remained and the fact that we didn’t get a QB in the portal.- Richard Young
No quarterback. You can win without coaching but you have to have a damn quarterback. And that means you have to be able to throw the football more than 15 yards.- Butch Walker
Honestly it's been the QB situation. Teams know we have no passing game at all. All they have to focus on is our run game and they can't be at us. When we had JJ we kept defenses honest because he could sling it. If we don't get our QB situation fixed and soon... Get ready for some tough years.- Zachary Douglas
I don't know how we were not prepared at the QB position - program knew JJ was leaving. Also not a fan of the offensive play calling. And please get rid of [Wink] Martindale- Rachael Simmons
3. The Fans
The biggest disappointment to me is the response from fans. People seem to have expected this team to pick up right where last season's team left off, and that's just unreasonable after losing so much talent, both players and coaches. People are calling for heads to roll on the coaching staff before the season is even finished. I can guarantee you that these are the same fans who were calling for Harbaugh's job after the 2020 season but will now tell you that they supported him all along. Patience is a virtue.- Alex Ewing
Unrealistic expectations for this season. After winning the B1G 3 years straight, it’s hard not to expect to at least compete for a B1G championship game appearance. However, after what we lost, we should have known we weren’t going to be competing for a B1G title.- Nathan Rasbaugh
The fan base for unrealistic expectations after losing an entire coaching staff and having that many starters drafted...calling for Moore to be fired when he has a top 10 recruiting class coming in after year 1.- Corey Felix
Just like almost every season, I’m most frustrated with our fan base. When you look at everything Michigan lost in the off-season, I’m not sure why everyone is so surprised that we’ve taken a step back. If you objectively looked at the team coming into the season, you knew we had a new O-Line, new coaching staff, question marks at the most important position in QB, question marks at wide receiver, question marks at linebacker, and in the secondary with losing [Rod] Moore to injury/others to the NFL.- Corey Taylor
