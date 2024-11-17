No. 1 Prospect Takes Shot At Spartan Rival Michigan

Belleville 2025 QB Bryce Underwood (LSU commit) takes it himself and reminds 100 fans on the corner of the field he’s committed to LSU.



D1 Regional Final: #2 Detroit Catholic Central (11-0) leads #3 Belleville (10-1) 21-14 just before halftime. @BellevilleFB… pic.twitter.com/vWxBwjHpL9