Former Wolverine Star Calls Out MSU Rival's Own Fans
It is an interesting time for the Michigan State Spartans, who get to watch their bitter in-state rival battle the turmoil of scandal.
Jon Jansen is a Michigan Wolverines football legend. At the time of his graduation, he held a school record of 50 straight starts at right tackle and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors twice. He was an integral part of the Michigan offensive line that anchored their 1997 national championship run.
He is a "Michigan Man" through and through who now makes appearances on Inside Michigan Football with Jim Brandstatter and is the radio color commentator for WXYT-FM radio's call of Michigan football games.
Jansen has also been critical of the program's recent controversy -- the alleged sign-stealing scandal headed by former analyst Connor Stalions. The scandal has polarized the Wolverines fanbase, and Jansen is vocal in his stance against Stalions and the alleged cheating.
He recently criticized Michigan fans who idolize Stalions on a recent episode of 97.1 The Ticket with Jim Costa.
"What he did to those players and the legacy of those players -- there will always be this black cloud over the three Big Ten championships and the national championship," Jansen said. "And anybody that wants to defend him... I just don't understand why, how that is. ... I don't get that. I mean, he has 100 percent, he broke the rules. And he has done something that has brought shame and discredit to the program. Why would you defend that?"
This comes during the same week Michigan has refuted the NCAA's allegations and sanctions. Justin Spiro of "The Spiro Avenue Show" stirred the pot by posting an old video of former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (who is tied to the scandal) during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, saying, "You always want to be above approach. Especially when you’re good because you don’t want people coming back and saying, ‘Oh they’re winning because they’re cheating.’ We want to be above the approach in everything, play by the rules. If you cheat to win then you’ve already lost.”
In response to this, Illinois coach Bret Bielema posted some strong words for the Los Angeles Chargers head coach.
In an X/Twitter post Bielema wrote, "Really…. Why did you leave? Was looking forward to playing but understand why you ran to the NFL."
