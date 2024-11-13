Spartans' Rival Michigan Receives Bad News About Flip Target
There is so much to like about Bryce Underwood, the 2025 class' No. 1 quarterback and overall prospect, a rarity for the state of Michigan. The Belleville standout's evaluation from 247Sports' Andrew Ivins saw comparisons to the great Vince Young and he is already a first-round NFL projection.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," Ivins wrote. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. ... Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
Allen Trieu, another expert for 247Sports, sang the quarterback's praises as well. Mind you, this was during his sophomore campaign.
"Ahead of his years physically and looks like he could be a senior or college player already," Trieu wrote. "Has a strong arm with the ability to make throws to any part of the field. ... Very good athlete who honestly could be a high-level recruit on defense if he was not such a great quarterback. Uses those legs to escape the rush and extend plays. He looks to throw after escaping but can also take off and be dangerous as a runner. ... Currently shows no glaring weaknesses, just needs to continue to progress in terms of learning defenses and going through progressions, but shows high-end physical tools as well as intangibles. Is a high Power Five prospect who will be recruited very heavily at a national level."
Underwood is committed to LSU. They are reportedly offering around $5 million and they have recruited the prospect hard. The University of Michigan is lurking, though. They are desperate. Underwood, as they see it, could be the program-defining prospect to change the tide instantaneously.
The Wolverines have been tied to a reported $10 million NIL package for Underwood. They've thrown everything at Underwood. They've even lost quarterback commits over the push for the superstar quarterback. Now, it's looking like it will be all for nothing.
Per Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, LSU is very confident that Underwood will be signing with them on during the early signing period on Dec. 4. Underwood just visited the Tigers this past weekend. They like their chances.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
