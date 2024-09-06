Spartans' Rival Michigan's Contract Situation with Sherrone Moore a Sign of Dysfunctional Program?
The Michigan State Spartans' contract with head coach Jonathan Smith has already been worked out. Seven years with $6 million in base pay each year. Smith's Michigan counterpart, Sherrone Moore, still doesn't have a deal worked out.
The coach that got Michigan to their 1,000th win last season, stepping up for a suspended Jim Harbaugh and winning key games against Penn State and bitter rival Ohio State, who began this season 1-0, still lacks a contract.
Is this a sign of disrespect? Are they waiting for the other shoe to drop in the NCAA's investigations of their football program and alleged misdoings?
One thing is for certain: it is a bad look for a program that has been swamped in negative media coverage and has been accused of numerous NCAA violations. Athletic director Warde Manuel took to a podcast to sound off on the situation, per CBS Sports.
The two sides are still "ironing out a deal."
"They're being worked on as we speak," Manuel said. "I've signed a couple of the assistant coaches. You know, we had a transition not only in football, we had a transition in basketball, we're dealing with NCAA matters, we're dealing with the situation with our apparel provider, bringing on legends as shortly as Saturday.
"These things take time, the contracts. I mean, they don't just happen overnight and the things that have popped up -- but they're being worked on."
CBS Sports' Will Backus and Richard Johnson highlighted the context of the situation, which some might see as eye-brow-raising.
"Hanging over this ongoing negotiation is the fact that Michigan currently faces an NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme orchestrated by former staffer Connor Stalions," they wrote. "The university received its notice of allegations from the NCAA on Aug. 25. Though no details were provided, a previous draft delivered to Michigan accused Moore of deleting more than 50 text message exchanges between himself and Stalions.
"Among the possible penalties for Moore, as outlined in the draft, are a show-cause and one-game suspension, since he would be considered a 'repeat violator' due to a separate investigation, settled in April, for recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period."
