The Unusual Circumstances Surrounding MSU-Penn State Week
Before the 2025 football season began, I doubt that anyone thought that Michigan State's game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, would be between a pair of teams that are a combined 0-12 against Big Ten opponents.
There are only three teams in the conference without a Big Ten victory, with 0-7 Purdue being the team not involved in this one.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's talk about just how unusual this type of game is, especially since both teams got off to 3-0 starts and seemed to be living up to expectations before intra-conference play started. Plenty of focus is placed on the Nittany Lions, since they were the No. 2 team in the preseason poll and have lost five of their six game by one possession.
A video of the entire episode is below.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith's Monday press conference has been provided.
Jonathan Smith
SMITH: OK, it felt like it was a productive bye week. A couple of practices, emphasizing some things and getting ready for Penn State. At the same time, taking some blows off the body and a little time away.
Some recruiting on the weekend. We did go yesterday. Pretty good.
That's a little bit different than maybe a normal Sunday because of the bye week. Now we're into a normal week, where we're going tomorrow.
I give some credit to these guys in regards to, I thought they practiced with enthusiastic energy. Sometimes that's created because everybody's getting reps during the bye and some of the younger guys are going to continue to grow, get turns. That was good.
This Saturday we will recognize our seniors because it is the last time they're going to run out in Spartan Stadium. And so having that take place I think adds emphasis to the preparation to the group, what they send these guys out on the right note. But we will be celebrating those guys this Saturday before the game.
Quick, again, as we look back on the last time we lined up against Minnesota. You know, first half, Alessio [Milivojevic], obviously, the sacks caught up to us. A couple of them, schematically, we didn't recognize or have the correct adjustment. But ultimately, we lost a one-on-one, someone there.
I do think the halftime adjustments offensively were sound, solid. [Rodney] Bullard making a play early in the half, gave us some momentum back.
Overall, I thought Alessio played tough, stood in there, made a few throws under duress. But there were still some things to clean up. We got a better job in the red zone a couple of times down there.
