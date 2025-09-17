USC LB, Former MSU Commit Walker Faces Former Pledge
The Michigan State Spartans travel west to take on the USC Trojans this Saturday evening.
This will be the ninth time the two storied programs will meet, and the next win will give either team the lead in the all-time series.
MSU and USC have not matched up since the then-John Hancock Bowl in 1990, when the Spartans took that game, 17-16. This is a matchup 35 years in the making.
The Spartans and Trojans rarely see familiar faces cross paths when they play in any sport, but Saturday’s late-night showdown will be different.
USC linebacker Jadyn Walker, a Portage, Mich. native, will see the team he was once committed to out of Portage Northern High School. On Signing Day in 2024, things changed when he flipped his commitment to the Trojans.
USC linebacker Jadyn Walker
Lincoln Riley went after Walker hard despite his commitment to the Spartans, and ultimately earned his services in the end. Walker was one of the top players in MSU’s 2024 class, and his departure left them in a tough spot.
Walker committed to MSU on September 9th, 2023, which was coincidentally the same day the story of former Spartan head coach Mel Tucker being accused of sexual harassment broke.
Despite the tumultuous nature of the university over the next few months, Walker remained committed to the Spartans. When Jonathan Smith was hired in November of 2023, he took a visit to USC.
Rumors started to swirl that Walker would head west to join Riley and Defensive Coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s group, and they became true.
Riley has big plans for Walker this season, and he has been a solid player to start his redshirt freshman campaign.
- "His body has dramatically changed, and he's just come out here more confident,” Riley said at a spring media availability. “There's no question. He's going to help this football team a lot. And he's a bright spot when you look at the future as well. He's had a fantastic spring, and he's going to play a big role on this defense.”
MSU is well-positioned at linebacker for the future, as the staff believes in redshirt freshman Brady Pretzlaff and has four-star Braylon Hodge waiting in the wings.
However, it is fair to wonder what could have been if Walker had stayed to lead this Spartan linebacker room someday. Remaining committed through a tough time would have made him a hero in East Lansing.
What does Walker have for his hometown team this Saturday night?
