USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Plans For Second-Year Linebacker Jadyn Walker
Despite taking a massive step forward with the defense this past season, the USC Trojans are losing their top two leading tacklers to the NFL Draft after linebackers Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold announced their intentions to enter the draft at the end of the season.
Most teams would scramble and try and find a pair of replacements to fill the positional need. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in the program's young linebacking core, including redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker.
Riley spoke during a media availability session last week about where he sees Walker this upcoming season.
"100 percent [he'll have a role]. Jadyn's been awesome. I think he's been one of the real bright spots of spring. It hasn't been totally surprising. He missed most of last year coming off a shoulder injury before he came in...He played in the bowl game. We started to ramp him up in practice at the end of the year. We were pretty impressed by how he just jumped in and was ready to go," Riley said.
Walker has undergone a physical transformation under Director of Football Sports Performance, Benny Wylie, which led Riley to double down on his guarantee.
"His body has dramatically changed and he's just come out here more confident. There's no question. He's going to help this football team a lot. And he's a bright spot when you look at the future as well. He's had a fantastic spring and he's going to play a big role on this defense," Riley said.
As a true freshman, Walker was limited for a majority of the fall with a shoulder injury, The only time Walker suited up for the Trojans was during their Las Vegas Bowl win vs. Texas A&M.
It's not a surprise that Walker has bursted out onto the scene during his first full spring camp with the team. As a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle, Walker was rated as a three-star prospect, but was held in high regard by former USC linebacker coach Matt Entz.
The Trojans' 2024 recruiting class featured linebackers Elijah Newby, Desman Stephens II, and Walker. Newby has since transitioned to a spot along the defensive line with edge rusher looking like his future position. Stephens showed flashes of greatness during his limited action last season. He finished with 13 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception.
Newly-hired USC linebacker coach Rob Ryan will have plenty of young talent to work with in his first season as the position coach. Not only will he have the core group of second-year linebackers, but also Eric Gentry, the team's star linebacker who suffered a season-ending concussion last season.
Walker's role should grow as the season progress, but to earn positive remarks from Riley during spring ball is a good sign of what's to potentially come for the Michigan native.