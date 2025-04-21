All Trojans

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Reveals Plans For Second-Year Linebacker Jadyn Walker

The USC Trojans have a young, but promising linebacker core consisting of two second-year players. Redshirt freshman Both Desman Stephens II and Jadyn Walker have earned high praises from USC coach Lincoln Riley during the Trojans' spring ball period.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite taking a massive step forward with the defense this past season, the USC Trojans are losing their top two leading tacklers to the NFL Draft after linebackers Mason Cobb and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold announced their intentions to enter the draft at the end of the season.

Most teams would scramble and try and find a pair of replacements to fill the positional need. However, USC coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in the program's young linebacking core, including redshirt freshman Jadyn Walker.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley spoke during a media availability session last week about where he sees Walker this upcoming season.

"100 percent [he'll have a role]. Jadyn's been awesome. I think he's been one of the real bright spots of spring. It hasn't been totally surprising. He missed most of last year coming off a shoulder injury before he came in...He played in the bowl game. We started to ramp him up in practice at the end of the year. We were pretty impressed by how he just jumped in and was ready to go," Riley said.

Walker has undergone a physical transformation under Director of Football Sports Performance, Benny Wylie, which led Riley to double down on his guarantee.

"His body has dramatically changed and he's just come out here more confident. There's no question. He's going to help this football team a lot. And he's a bright spot when you look at the future as well. He's had a fantastic spring and he's going to play a big role on this defense," Riley said.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) runs the ball after an interception in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As a true freshman, Walker was limited for a majority of the fall with a shoulder injury, The only time Walker suited up for the Trojans was during their Las Vegas Bowl win vs. Texas A&M.

It's not a surprise that Walker has bursted out onto the scene during his first full spring camp with the team. As a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle, Walker was rated as a three-star prospect, but was held in high regard by former USC linebacker coach Matt Entz.

The Trojans' 2024 recruiting class featured linebackers Elijah Newby, Desman Stephens II, and Walker. Newby has since transitioned to a spot along the defensive line with edge rusher looking like his future position. Stephens showed flashes of greatness during his limited action last season. He finished with 13 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Newly-hired USC linebacker coach Rob Ryan will have plenty of young talent to work with in his first season as the position coach. Not only will he have the core group of second-year linebackers, but also Eric Gentry, the team's star linebacker who suffered a season-ending concussion last season.

Walker's role should grow as the season progress, but to earn positive remarks from Riley during spring ball is a good sign of what's to potentially come for the Michigan native.

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

