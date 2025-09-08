Spartan Nation

WATCH: MSU's Jonathan Smith Talks BC Win, Previews Youngstown State

See what Michigan State's head coach had to say at his weekly Monday press conference.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the press on Sept. 8, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the press on Sept. 8, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith acknowledged the importance of his team's victory against Boston College, but said the team still had several areas it was going to have to improve on as the Spartans head into a Week 3 clash versus Youngstown State.

Smith's press conference went on for just over 20 minutes, which is definitely on the longer side for him.

Video of the full press conference can be found below.

Watch here:

Below now is a partial transcript of Smith's opening statement of the press conference.

Opening Statement

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith watches a play against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"OK, like a typical Monday, just kind of recapping a few things after digesting the film. Obviously, finishing the game we did, well fought. 

"I thought it after the game and then watching the tape; great college football game, atmosphere, both teams making plays, responding, obviously came down to the wire. 

"I feel like it could be a growth game for us to be able to finish the game we did against a quality opponent. I mean, that quarterback (Dylan Lonergan) was playing at a really high level.

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) throws the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

"They happened to respond in the second overtime, away, all of that. So, we're trying to grow off of being able to finish that way. Because a lot of these games, they come down to the wire like that, and we've got to gain some confidence and continue to move forward from the game.

"Offensively, you know, felt a lot to like with Aidan (Chiles) in regards to his effort, quarterback play, decision making, even some of the small stuff that you don't totally see during the game. Checked the ball down, protections (weren't) clean a couple of times and got us out of that. It was pretty good. 

Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles celebrates with fans after the Spartans' 42-40 victory over Boston College / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

"I thought multiple receivers were making some plays there. 

"We've got to get better. Two-minute (drill) at the end of the game, got an opportunity with the ball on the 42, two timeouts, game's close to 50 seconds left. We go backwards there. 

"We need to tighten up some of our hands in the run game. Holding calls in the red zone backed us up a couple of times. Short yardage, getting stopped. So, there's plenty to improve on.

Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien yells for a first down after Michigan State's Jordan Hall hit Boston College's quarterback late on a play during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Defensively --- Boston College, Coach (Bill) O'Brien, the quarterback, they made it hard schematically. Felt like after the game we needed to be able to make the quarterback more uncomfortable.

"He (Lonergan) did a great job getting the ball out pretty quickly. There wasn't a lot of times he was just sit there, patting the ball, patting the ball. This thing is coming out pretty quick."

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith walks across the field following a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.