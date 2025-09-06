3 Boston College Offensive Players MSU Must Be Ready For
Boston College's offense went on a rampage during its season opener against Fordham, an FCS program, last week. The Eagles put up 66 points (with one defensive touchdown), including 45 points in the second half.
But Michigan State isn't Fordham. The Spartan defense didn't allow any points against Western Michigan in Week 1. The same thing could very well be said that BC isn't WMU either, so both units will be experiencing a step up in competition.
Last year's meeting in Chestnut Hill was a low-scoring one, a 23-19 win for Boston College, but that was partially fueled by lots and lots of rain. Forecasts are looking much more favorable for East Lansing, with temperatures during the game likely to be in the high-50s and little-to-no chance of rain --- real solid "football weather."
Based on Week 1, it might be Boston College's unstoppable force against Michigan State's immovable object. For MSU fans, these are the three players on the Eagles' side that they should know.
QB Dylan Lonergan
Boston College's new starting quarterback got off to a red-hot start in Week 1 versus Fordham.
In his first career start, Dylan Lonergan threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover while completing 26 of his 34 passes. It was against FCS competition, but Lonergan had several throws down the field that were pretty impressive. The talent of the Alabama transfer is undeniable.
What Lonergan doesn't have, though, is experience. Saturday will be Lonergan's second career start and his first time playing on the road as a starter or while coming off the bench. He also hasn't faced a Power Four opponent in live competition before. He appeared in three games at Alabama during matchups against Chattanooga (FCS), Western Kentucky, and Mercer (FCS).
Basically, Lonergan hasn't played in an atmosphere like the one he will step into on Saturday night. It will be vital for MSU's defense to try and make his life difficult.
WR Lewis Bond
Michigan State couldn't stop Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond last year, and he's back for more this fall.
Bond was, by far, the Eagles' best option against the Spartans last year. In the rain, BC only had 140 yards through the air; Bond grabbed 102 of them. He also scored the decisive, 42-yard touchdown with 1:28 to go in the game.
The redshirt senior was also a monster in Week 1. Against Fordham, Bond racked up 11 receptions for 138 yards, both of which are career highs.
MSU will also be without safety Nikai Martinez for a second consecutive game, which will make the challenge of covering Bond even more difficult.
RB Turbo Richard
Turbo Richard was lower on the Boston College depth chart last year, ranking fourth in rushing yards (278) and third among running backs in carries (55), but he appears to be taking up the RB1 mantle for the Eagles this year.
BC was hardly able to run the ball against Fordham, only totaling 97 yards on 2.5 yards a carry. Richard saw the healthiest diet of touches from the Boston College backfield, rushing 16 times for 48 yards and a touchdown. His longest run was eight yards.
Last year against Michigan State, Richard also got the ball a fair amount. He got 10 carries in that game for 46 yards and a touchdown.
