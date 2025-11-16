What MSU Must Prepare For: Opponent Strengths
The Michigan State Spartans take on a tough Kentucky Wildcats team in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.
MSU is seeking its first win in the early showdown since 2022, and its last victory coincidentally came against the Wildcats in an overtime thriller. Things have changed significantly since the last time these two teams matched up.
The Spartans are 3-0 this season, while Kentucky is 3-1 after dropping a game against Louisville last week. This game should be full of fireworks, as MSU’s Champions Classic games often are.
What should the Spartans watch for as they take on a talented Wildcat team? Let’s break down some of their biggest strengths.
Scoring inside the arc
Like the Spartans, the Wildcats struggle to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, so they have done a good job of getting to the rim and scoring inside the three-point line.
Kentucky has a couple of talented big men, including Brandon Garrison and Mouhamed Diabate, who will certainly cause issues for MSU’s bigs. The Spartans must wall off the paint and force the Wildcats to take shots from the outside.
The Wildcats can score the basketball, and it hasn’t mattered that they cannot shoot it well yet. MSU must be tough on defense and force Kentucky away from its strengths.
Rebounding
Mark Pope knows how important extra possessions are for his high-scoring team, and his players are good at grabbing boards and keeping those possessions alive.
The Wildcats lead the SEC in defensive rebounds per game, and their bigs are a major reason for that. Having two seven-footers is a major advantage on the glass.
The Spartans are a great rebounding team, too, so it will be a battle on the boards on Tuesday night. If MSU can come out on top of that battle, it will position itself well for a victory.
Sharing the basketball
Kentucky ranks second in the SEC in assists per game, as Pope’s team knows how important sharing the basketball is for an efficient offense.
The Wildcats are averaging 92.8 points per game this season, ranking fifth in the SEC and 47th nationally. Many of those points come from assists because of Kentucky’s talented and efficient guards.
The Spartans must disrupt the Wildcats’ offensive playmakers, and they can control the game by mucking things up for Kentucky offensively. If they can’t, the Wildcats will score at will against what has been a solid Spartan defense.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Kentucky's strengths and how Michigan state can expose them when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.