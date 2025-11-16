Spartan Nation

What MSU Must Prepare For: Opponent Strengths

The Michigan State Spartans take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday. Where are the areas of focus for MSU?

Carter Landis

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo heads to the locker room before the game against Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo heads to the locker room before the game against Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans take on a tough Kentucky Wildcats team in the Champions Classic on Tuesday. 

MSU is seeking its first win in the early showdown since 2022, and its last victory coincidentally came against the Wildcats in an overtime thriller. Things have changed significantly since the last time these two teams matched up. 

The Spartans are 3-0 this season, while Kentucky is 3-1 after dropping a game against Louisville last week. This game should be full of fireworks, as MSU’s Champions Classic games often are. 

What should the Spartans watch for as they take on a talented Wildcat team? Let’s break down some of their biggest strengths. 

Scoring inside the arc

Nov 11, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Like the Spartans, the Wildcats struggle to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, so they have done a good job of getting to the rim and scoring inside the three-point line. 

Kentucky has a couple of talented big men, including Brandon Garrison and Mouhamed Diabate, who will certainly cause issues for MSU’s bigs. The Spartans must wall off the paint and force the Wildcats to take shots from the outside. 

The Wildcats can score the basketball, and it hasn’t mattered that they cannot shoot it well yet. MSU must be tough on defense and force Kentucky away from its strengths. 

Rebounding 

Nov 7, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) goes to the basket against Valparaiso Beacons center Shon Tupuola (23) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Mark Pope knows how important extra possessions are for his high-scoring team, and his players are good at grabbing boards and keeping those possessions alive. 

The Wildcats lead the SEC in defensive rebounds per game, and their bigs are a major reason for that. Having two seven-footers is a major advantage on the glass. 

The Spartans are a great rebounding team, too, so it will be a battle on the boards on Tuesday night. If MSU can come out on top of that battle, it will position itself well for a victory. 

Sharing the basketball

Kentucky Wildcats guard Denzel Aberdeen (1) drove to the basket during first half action as the Louisville Cardinals hosted the Kentucky Wildcats at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky ranks second in the SEC in assists per game, as Pope’s team knows how important sharing the basketball is for an efficient offense. 

The Wildcats are averaging 92.8 points per game this season, ranking fifth in the SEC and 47th nationally. Many of those points come from assists because of Kentucky’s talented and efficient guards. 

The Spartans must disrupt the Wildcats’ offensive playmakers, and they can control the game by mucking things up for Kentucky offensively. If they can’t, the Wildcats will score at will against what has been a solid Spartan defense.

