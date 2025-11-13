Bold Predictions for Michigan State Basketball's Game against SJSU
No. 17 Michigan State (2-0) wants to build off the momentum it gathered following its victory over then-No. 14 Arkansas last Saturday. Next up is San Jose State (0-2).
It's an interesting spot to be in for MSU, since it has to avoid the emotional hangover of that win over the Razorbacks and not look ahead to its game versus No. 9 Kentucky during the annual Champions Classic next Tuesday, with that game also being at Madison Square Garden in New York this year. As a member of the Mountain West, SJSU is also good enough to make things interesting if Michigan State isn't ready to play.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down this game and try to figure out how things will go. Silly ol' me forgot to actually predict the final score, though, so we'll just call it this:
Michigan State 86, San Jose State 65
Additionally, a partial transcript of head coach Tom Izzo's Tuesday press conference has been provided.
Tom Izzo
Q: When you got a chance to look back over the [Arkansas] game and the film, what was maybe the biggest surprise that you saw in your team's performance?
IZZO: Well, we hadn't been playing very good defense, and I thought we followed the game plan to the T. We didn't give up penetration. That was a pleasant surprise. We rebounded the hell out of the ball. That was a pleasant surprise.
Now, there was a negative surprise. We turned the ball over and didn't get back on defense at all. I think they got seven layups... and they still only shot 38%.
But it's one of those games, as I told John [Calipari] after, us going to UConn helped us, their first road game.
I put stock in the game. I don't put a lot of stock in the game. It's too early, but I saw some good things, and I saw some poor things, to be honest with you.
We worked hard on transition D, and we didn't do a very good job of that. I didn't do a very good job. I played Jeremy [Fears Jr.] to death, and I think he got tired at the end. So, we're going to work on that, too.
Q: Today was not letting what you guys accomplished on Saturday, and the kind of step you take to not let it slip back.
IZZO: Yeah, it's almost embarrassing that we'd even talk about it. It's a fair question, but you win a game... I mean, there's banners hanging over there. We haven't done anything.
And some of these guys know what it's like to play in a Elite Eight and a Sweet 16. So, you know, is it a trap game? Well, of course. You got Arkansas on one side and Kentucky on the other. That's a trap game no matter what you're playing.
But at the same time, you know, they're well-coached. Coach [Tim Miles] was in the Big Ten, so he knows us pretty well, and we've got to play better.
