Why MSU Needs Sophomore Shooter To Take Another Step
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-0 ahead of a Champions Classic matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats.
MSU did just enough to hold off the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday evening, as SJSU’s furious comeback attempt fell short. While it was a fairly impressive win for Tom Izzo’s team, a few glaring concerns remain.
The Spartans have struggled to shoot the ball from the free-throw line and the three-point arc. The outside shooting struggles have plagued this team for the last year.
The Wildcats are a talented offensive team, and if the Spartans cannot slow them down or match their energy on the offensive end of the floor, they might be headed for their third straight Champions Classic loss.
For the Spartans to improve from beyond the arc, they’ll need more from sophomore shooting guard Kur Teng.
A Kur Teng breakout?
Teng has averaged over five points per game this season, playing a season-high 19 minutes against SJSU and scoring a career-high 10 points. He has knocked down 40 percent of his three-point attempts this season on low volume.
The low volume is a bit of an issue, as Teng is one of the most talented shooters on the team. In fact, he is arguably the team’s best outside shooter.
Trey Fort has a good argument for that title, too, and he has played fairly well for the team this season since transferring to MSU from Samford. However, Fort only has a season of eligibility remaining, and Teng is part of the team’s long-term future.
Izzo has toyed with his lineups this season and did so throughout the Spartans’ exhibition games, as Teng and Fort have both earned starting roles. He may consider starting Teng against Kentucky, considering how well he played against SJSU.
Teng is a composed sophomore who can knock shots down from the outside. For a Spartan team that continues to struggle from beyond the arc, a spark from Teng would be welcome against a Kentucky team that can shoot the lights out.
The Wildcats are averaging nearly 91 points per game, and they know how to put up points, despite what the efficiency numbers might suggest. Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen has been excellent to start the year.
If the Spartans want to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, they will need a spark from players they are expecting to take a step forward. Teng is a crucial part of this team’s rotation, so his scoring contributions are in high demand.
Izzo certainly hopes to get more out of Teng, who many hope will take a sophomore leap.
