Walk-On Michigan State Offensive Tackle to Enter Transfer Portal

With the Early National Signing Period for the 2026 class coming to an end, college programs across the country are now turning their attention to the upcoming transfer portal window.

While the portal doesn’t officially open until January, several players have already announced their intention to enter it, including a former walk-on Michigan State offensive tackle.

Spartans Lose Walk-On OT to Transfer Portal

On Dec. 9, it was reported that Rashawn Rodgers, a freshman walk-on tackle out of Ottawa Hills High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, would be entering the transfer portal.

Rodgers wasn’t a highly touted recruit coming out of high school, with neither 247Sports nor Rivals giving the young offensive lineman a star ranking. However, former Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith gave him a chance to walk on to the team, and Rodgers took it.

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, now that the Spartans have parted ways with Smith and hired Pat Fitzgerald as the program's new head coach, Rodgers’ path to potential playing time likely became much harder.

He didn’t appear in a single game for Michigan State in 2025, but he did dress for half the year. Rodgers enters the portal as a redshirt freshman and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

While Rodgers likely was never going to be an impact player for the Spartans, he did have some upside, especially with his 6’6”, 335-pound frame. While he likely won’t transfer to a Power Four program or to a Big Ten rival, he should be able to find a home with a solid Group of Six program.

Rodgers’ departure doesn’t present a massive challenge for Michigan State, as he probably wasn’t going to have a role on the offense this season, but it does hurt the Spartans' depth along the offensive line.

Adding some offensive line talent through the transfer portal was always going to be a priority for Fitzgearld, and now it becomes even more so once the window opens in January.

Rodgers becomes the seventh Spartan to have entered the portal so far this offseason.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Transfer Portal Tracker

Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.

Outgoing Transfers (6)-

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier celebrates after a run against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining)

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on if Jonathan Smith should be Pat Fitzgerald's offensive coordinator when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .