Taylor Swift Shares the Football Lesson She Got From Travis Kelce on First Date

The singer copped to not knowing much about the game before dating the tight end.

Brigid Kennedy

Swift admitted on 'New Heights' that she was not much of a football fan before dating Kelce.
It will probably shock no one to learn that Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star in the world, was not a huge football fan before she started dating Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. But it was interesting to learn just how limited her prior knowledge was.

Speaking during her blockbuster appearance on New Heights, the podcast hosted by Kelce and his older brother Jason, Swift detailed such former ignorance by telling the story of her and Travis's first date, when she asked him a hilarious low-football-IQ question.

"On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field, across the line of scrimmage, and saw his brother standing five feet away in front of him on the field," Swift recalled.

"I now know what an insane question that was," she continued, with a smile. "He was like, 'Actually, I'm on the offense and my brother is on the offense. I'm only on the field at the same time as the defense,'" she said. "I thought everyone was on there at the same time."

These days, however, things are much different. Indeed, Swift said she is locked in on the world of the NFL, especially as it relates to the Chiefs.

"I fell in love with it. I became obsessed with it. I became a person who was running through the halls of my house screaming, 'We drafted Xavier Worthy!'" she went on. "And my friends are like, 'Who body snatched you?'"

Watch that funny moment below starting at 8:53:

The Kelces and Swift also used the podcast appearance to discuss the singer's upcoming new music, Travis's dream pet, and more. If you have a spare two hours, it's worth a watch.

