Where Michigan State Begins New Year in Big Ten Rankings

Michigan State basketball is off to a strong start this season. After opening the year ranked 22nd in the preseason AP Poll, the Spartans have climbed to No. 9 nationally and sit at 12–1 overall as they prepare to begin full-time Big Ten play against 13th-ranked Nebraska.

Michigan State already owns two Big Ten victories. The Spartans opened conference action with a dominant 71–52 win over Iowa, followed by a hard-fought 76–72 road victory at Penn State.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo walks to the locker room at halftime of a game against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Against the Hawkeyes, MSU shot 50% from the field and repeatedly attacked the rim, converting 22 free throws. Coen Carr led the Spartans with 15 points, while Jeremy Fears added 14 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 performance from the free-throw line.

The road win at Penn State was more of a grind. In their first true road game in a hostile environment, Michigan State leaned on an unexpected hero. Sophomore transfer guard Divine Ugochukwu delivered a breakout performance, scoring a career-high 23 points while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range to lift the Spartans past the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after a 3-pointer against Cornell during the second half on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a 2–0 Big Ten record, Michigan State is now tied for first place with its next opponent, Nebraska. Ranked inside the top 10, the Spartans have quickly established themselves as one of the league’s most complete teams.

Michigan State Rises in the Rankings

That strong start has earned national recognition. The Field of 68 recently released its Big Ten power rankings, placing Michigan State third, behind No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Purdue. Nebraska and 20th-ranked Illinois round out the top five.

Rob Dauster, a writer for The Field of 68, highlighted Michigan State’s defensive identity and praised Fears’ leadership at point guard.

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu gets into a defensive stance while defending Cornell's Cooper Noard at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

“The Spartans have been one of the most surprising teams in the country this season. Despite losing their best incoming transfer, Tom Izzo still has one of the best defensive teams in the country, a top-five frontline in the sport and an All-American point guard in Jeremy Fears running the show. ‘Go Green, Go White’ is a chant that we very likely could hear in Indianapolis on the final weekend of the college basketball season.”

Michigan State’s rise from a preseason question mark to a top-10 team has been fueled by elite defense, balanced scoring, and the steady play of Jeremy Fears. As Big Ten play intensifies, the upcoming matchup with Nebraska will serve as an early measuring stick.

If the Spartans continue to defend at a high level and get contributions from unexpected sources, they look well-positioned to remain in the conference title race deep into March.

