Where Michigan State Basketball Ranks in Early Signing Period
The Michigan State Spartans are on a hot streak on the recruiting trail.
Tom Izzo, at 70 years old, continues to attract top players across the country and compete with the nation's best staffs. The Spartans remain an attractive destination for top high school basketball players.
As we approach the early signing period, which arrives on Wednesday, Nov. 19, ESPN has taken a look at the best recruiting classes in the country. Naturally, Izzo and the Spartans were near the top of the list.
Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi had the Spartans ranked as the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation. Here’s what they had to say about MSU’s (currently) three-man class.
ESPN on MSU's 2026 recruiting class
“After not landing a top-25 recruiting class in the last cycle, Tom Izzo bounced back in a strong way -- and the Spartans are likely not done yet. The headliner for now is [Jasiah] Jervis, who established himself early as a priority for the Spartans. The New York native is a terrific offensive player who had a strong summer and will bring an attack-minded skill set to East Lansing.”
Biancardi called shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, the latest Spartan commit and the No. 50 player in the nation according to ESPN, the most important player in the class.
“Jervis scores the ball from anywhere with efficiency,” wrote Biancardi. “He is not afraid of defense and will guard on the perimeter, work to get over screens and rebound down. He is one of the best two-way scoring guards in the class and reminds me of former Spartan turned Milwaukee Buck Gary Harris.”
MSU is building the foundation of its future with this class, and the Spartans may not be done. Five-star center Ethan Taylor may be the next player to commit, as MSU is battling Indiana and Kansas for his services.
Izzo has not lost a step as a recruiter. Despite his disdain for the current state of college athletics, he knows how to sell high school players on being a Spartan, and those players buy into the vision.
Some other programs may offer more NIL money, but Izzo does things the old-fashioned way and has proven it still works. The Spartans are still a force on the recruiting trail, as Izzo has proven in 2025.
The Spartans will return to action Thursday, Nov 13, against San Jose St at the Breslin Center.
