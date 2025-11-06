A Breakdown of New MSU Guard Jasiah Jervis' Skill Set
The Michigan State Spartans got good news on Wednesday afternoon, as four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis announced his commitment to play for Tom Izzo and MSU.
Jervis, the No. 38 overall player in the country in 247Sports.com’s rankings, becomes the third player to join Izzo’s 2026 class, along with point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. and power forward Julius Avent.
As it stands, the Spartans have the No. 4 overall class in the country, trailing only Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma State. If the Spartans can land high-level center Ethan Taylor, they will have the highest-ranked class in the nation.
But what is MSU getting in its newest shooting guard? Let’s get into the film and see what there is to like about new Spartan Jasiah Jervis.
Jasiah Jervis' game
Jervis plays at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, NY. He averaged 16.2 points per game in his junior season, leading the Crusaders to the top record in the Catholic AA league in New York.
Watching the tape, it is immediately obvious why Izzo and the Spartans fell in love with Jervis’ game. He has a college-ready physique and can create offense in multiple ways.
Jervis can get to the rim with ease and wastes no dribbles on his way to the basket. He has an advanced offensive game, showing off self-creation and spot-up shooting.
He is not the biggest guard at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, but he knows how to get to his spots and find ways to beat opposing defenses. He can use either hand to finish at the rim.
As a shooter, Jervis knows how to get his feet set to get his upper and lower body aligned for a jumper and has a solid release when he lets the ball go. His ability to knock down shots from the outside will likely be his biggest strength when he joins the Spartans.
Jervis might not be the best defender when he arrives in East Lansing, as he is somewhat slow to react to opposing offenses and is not the most physically imposing player on that end of the floor. Izzo will have to help improve his technique and strength on defense.
The Spartans landed an impressive and exciting player in Jasiah Jervis, and they hope he has another solid season, propelling himself to become one of the undoubtedly best players in the nation.
