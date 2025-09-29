Where MSU's Opponent, Nebraska, Ranks Among Big Ten
The Michigan State Spartans are seeking their first Big Ten win as they travel to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Both teams are 3-1 on the season and are coming off their first losses of the 2025 campaign. MSU has defeated the Huskers the last two times the teams have faced off.
The Spartans could use a good defensive performance this weekend, as the team has struggled to stop its opponents in the last three weeks. Joe Rossi’s defense allowed 40 points to Boston College three weeks ago and 45 to USC last weekend.
Nebraska has had a solid start to the 2025 campaign, but where do its units rank among the rest of the conference? Let’s dive into the numbers and see what the Spartans are getting into.
Total offense: 4th (496.5 yards per game)
MSU will face one of the best offenses in the conference on its home field this weekend.
Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen have engineered an explosive offense on the ground and through the air, as Nebraska leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game and ranks 11th in rushing yards.
Rossi’s secondary will be tested by Huskers' quarterback Dylan Raiola and top receivers Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key. If the Spartans want to keep the game close, slowing down Nebraska’s offense is key.
Total defense: 5th (249.3 yards allowed per game)
MSU is one of the better offenses Nebraska has faced this season, so the Spartans will be John Butler’s unit’s first true test.
Nebraska has allowed more than 300 yards in a game just once this season, when the Huskers allowed 391 yards to Michigan last week. Can MSU eclipse the 300-yard mark in Lincoln this weekend?
Scoring offense: 4th (43.5 points per game)
The Huskers are capitalizing on their drives this season.
Nebraska has beaten up on a few bad teams, but scored 27 points against a good Wolverine defense. MSU has struggled to slow opposing offenses down this season, and facing one of the conference’s best won’t be easy.
Scoring defense: 6th (13.5 points allowed per game)
Aided by two shutouts of Akron and Houston Christian, the Huskers’ defense has been impressive to start the year.
It allowed 30 to the Wolverines but still made life difficult for Bryce Underwood and company. The Spartans will be another test for this Husker defense that wants to prove it’s for real.
