Young Spartans Set for Bigger Roles in Nebraska Matchup
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-1, but they are searching for answers to improve on the defensive side of the ball.
MSU was tormented by the USC Trojans last Saturday, allowing a season-high 45 points in the loss. Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi has come under fire for how poorly the team has played on that side of the ball.
The Spartans were 3-1 last season before crumbling and missing a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Jonathan Smith and his staff are looking to avoid that in 2025.
How can MSU improve on the defensive side of the ball? Turning to its youth might be an answer.
MSU defensive youth movement
The Spartans have a few talented but inexperienced players on defense. Some of the team’s veterans have not given MSU what it has needed defensively.
Rossi said last week, before the USC game, that rotations would shorten as Big Ten play began, because some players had earned the right to continue to play and others had not.
However, the team then allowed the most points it has all season, so maybe Rossi should keep his options open.
The unfortunate injury to Wayne Matthews III will also open up the door for young linebackers to step in for more snaps. Redshirt freshman Brady Pretzlaff has already seen an increase in snaps this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Pretzlaff saw 21 snaps all of last season and already has 29 through four games. With the injury to Matthews, expect him to be on the field more often.
Another linebacker who should earn more run is Marcellius Pulliam. The Miami transfer has played well in the 51 snaps he has seen in a rotational role, and he now has an opportunity to make more plays.
In the secondary, many of MSU’s best defensive backs have not given the team what it has needed. Joshua Eaton has been adequate as one of the team’s primary boundary corners, but he has allowed six receptions on seven targets this season.
MSU might want to give more run to Aydan West, who has looked good in his limited action.
The Spartan pass-rush is struggling. MSU did not record a sack last week, despite experience at both rush-end spots.
That may be an opportunity for a young player like Kekai Burnett or Mikeshun Beeler to earn more run and prove they can get after the quarterback.
MSU must figure things out on defense. If they don’t, they might be wondering if they’re going to make a bowl game in November again.
Is a youth movement the move?
