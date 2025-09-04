How MSU Freshman's Career on the Hardwood Applies to Gridiron
A big factor that can stand out for a prospect in high school recruiting is if they excel in multiple sports.
The more experience and success you have with more than your main sport, the more you can apply to said sport.
Michigan State freshman tight end Jayden Savoury was an excellent basketball player for Orchard Lake St. Mary's. He didn't even begin his high school career on the gridiron until his junior year.
Savoury's success on the hardwood was an element the Spartans considered when recruiting him. And so far, he's exceeding expectations as a freshman.
"I was a hooper myself," said Brian Wozniak, Michigan State's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. "I think that translates so well to football -- basketball. I think of the tight ends in general; I think we got -- our Y's a little bit more Tim Duncan. I think our H's are a little bit more that slashing small forward. I was going to say LeBron James, but that guy's pretty freaky.
"But those kind of athletes. Both still long -- one's maybe a little bit more powerful. So, with Jayden, it was kind of easy to see kind of where he fit with that slashing 3. And he has, and I'd like to sit here and say, like, 'Yeah, we recruited him; we knew exactly what we were getting.' But yeah, he's been a pleasant surprise. That guy's going to have an awesome career. Excited for him.
"He just gets football. Sports speak to him. You teach him something, he gets it. It's pretty rare to have a guy like that."
Jayden Savoury's high school career
Savoury was instrumental in Orchard Lake's 27-1 2023-24 basketball season, as he averaged 14 points per game and 14 rebounds. He and his team would win the Division I State Championship that season.
Savoury then won another state title his senior season, this time in football, as Orchard Lake won the Division II State Championship, finishing the year 11-3.
The freshman tight end was a three-star prospect, ranked the No. 14 class of 2025 recruit in Michigan and the No. 43 tight end in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Savoury when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.