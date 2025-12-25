Former MSU QB Chiles Being Linked to Big Ten Team

There is a chance that Aidan Chiles will end up facing his former team next season.

Rumors have been circulating that Nebraska is a team in the mix for Chiles' services, especially ever since On3's Pete Nakos reported the Cornhuskers as a team "mentioned early" in Chiles' portal recruitment. Nakos also said Cincinnati out in the Big 12 is another team to watch.

The Nebraska quarterback job is wide open for whoever Matt Rhule and his staff decide to take out of the transfer portal. Dylan Raiola, who started for the Cornhuskers the last two years, is also entering the portal.

What makes the idea of Chiles going to Nebraska juicy is that the Cornhuskers are set to visit East Lansing next year --- the date is yet to be announced. That would set up, barring any injuries, a Chiles vs. Alessio Milivojevic battle, which naturally sets up plenty of storylines.

Why Nebraska is a Fit for Chiles

Something Rhule often wants at Nebraska is mobility with his quarterback, which is something Chiles provides plenty of. Raiola was a threat to take off and run, but not quite to the extent with Chiles, whose six rushing scores led the Spartans this past season.

Chiles' potential is still very obvious, largely because of that mobility. Additionally, his accuracy was better this past season for Michigan State, but so was his ability to take care of the football. The problem was that MSU never did a very good job at consistently getting him in rhythm.

His worst game this past season was against, ironically, Nebraska. Chiles threw for only 85 yards with two interceptions on 9-for-23 passing. The statline was ugly, but MSU never put him in any sort of position to succeed with some horrendous offensive line play that day, and a large amount of calls that made Chiles throw downfield during a windy day.

If Chiles were to succeed in Lincoln, it would also require the Cornhuskers to rebuff their offensive line, too. Raiola was sacked 27 times this season, which was the fourth-most times among Big Ten quarterbacks (Chiles was sixth, at 21). Nebraska allowed 2.5 sacks per game overall, which ranks 106th in the FBS.

Multiple Former QBs Portaling

There is a chance that MSU could end up facing multiple former quarterbacks next year. Former Spartan and now former Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt is also going to enter the transfer portal. It's also been reported that Oregon could be a team to watch in his portal recruitment; the Ducks are also scheduled to visit Spartan Stadium next year.

Indiana is another team that could potentially go after Leavitt. Michigan State does not play the Hooisers in 2026, but Leavitt would be eligible for their next meeting, also in East Lansing, in 2027.

