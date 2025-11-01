MSU to Start QB Alessio Milivojevic over Aidan Chiles vs. Minnesota
Michigan State is making a quarterback change after seeing its losing streak reach five.
Ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota, head coach Jonathan Smith announced that Alessio Milivojevic would be starting over Aidan Chiles during the game against the Golden Gophers.
Why the Change Was Likely Made
Chiles was not listed on MSU's availability report that came out two hours before kickoff, so it certainly looks like this decision is performance-based.
During conference play, Chiles has only averaged 147.2 passing yards per game and has thrown only four touchdown passes in five games. Milivojevic has only seen limited action, yet he has thrown three touchdowns during conference play.
Michigan State's previous backup has come in during what is essentially garbage time in each of the last four games and has led a scoring drive in all of them. He came in during relief against Nebraska when the game was competitive as well and threw for a score. During mop-up duty, there have been three possessions that have resulted in touchdowns and another that has ended in a field goal.
Another potential result is simply that a change has to be made somewhere in order to get some energy going, especially on offense. The defense moved coordinator Joe Rossi down to the sideline from the press box, and that seemed to be some help. With Chiles in the game, the offense has scored seven, 10, and 13 points in the last three games.
This game against Minnesota will be the first time that Chiles will not start at quarterback since he followed Smith to East Lansing from Oregon State.
It is still clear that Chiles has the potential to become a special player, and it looked like he might have taken a step forward earlier in the year, but he has seemed to regress as the season has gone on.
Turnovers are not as much of an issue this year as it was last year, when Chiles led the Big Ten in interceptions, but the overall play has just not been good enough.
With how well Milivojevic had done during his time, it became tough not to give him a shot with how poorly the season has gone.
