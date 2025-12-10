Why Fitzgerald is Taking His Time With OC Hire

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald is in the process of building his coaching staff.

Fitzgerald retained defensive coordinator Joe Rossi a few days ago, a sign that he believes in some of the previous staff's elements. He has yet to hire an offensive coordinator, however.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi watches during warmups before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald’s OC hire will be the most pivotal move of his Spartan tenure. His Northwestern teams struggled tremendously on that side of the ball towards the end of his time in Evanston.

However, we have not seen who he might want to bring in, and no names have been connected to the job. Why hasn’t Fitzgerald hired his OC yet?

Because he doesn’t have to hurry, and he can choose from a wealth of names.

Fitzgerald's OC hire

247Sports.com ’s Justin Thind reported on a recent episode of Locked on Spartans that we should see action on an offensive coordinator hire within the next week or so. However, we still don’t know who might be connected to the position.

Fitzgerald comes from a unique situation.

He has been out of coaching since his firing in 2023, so he does not have an immediate staff lined up to join him in East Lansing. This gives Fitzgerald the chance to scout the national landscape and see who he might like for the job.

While you may think, ‘He’s been out of coaching for years; he should have somebody lined up by now!’

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald introduces himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

That makes sense, but those coaches are likely still in the middle of their seasons and would be while Fitzgerald is evaluating them for his staff. Fitzgerald cannot hire those coaches when he is not a head coach on any staff.

Fitzgerald also understands that he has to nail this hire better than anyone. His offenses did not adapt to modern college football in his last few seasons at Northwestern, leading to the end of his time as the Wildcats’ coach.

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks the sidelines during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

It now appears that Fitzgerald understands what it takes to build a team in today's sport, so he is looking for a coach who aligns with his vision. He also wants someone who is willing to adapt to how things are now, like he is.

Fitzgerald should also look for an OC who will know how to use the current personnel . The players dictate the scheme; it’s not the other way around.

We will soon find out who Fitzgerald wants as his OC, but he does not have to rush the process. He knows how important the hire is, so he should take his time.

