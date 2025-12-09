The Spartans With Most to Gain Under Pat Fitzgerald

Michigan State enters the roster construction portion of the offseason after missing a bowl game for the fourth consecutive season.

Pat Fitzgerald takes over the program from Jonathan Smith, who was fired last week after two unsuccessful seasons in East Lansing. Fitzgerald should have a better understanding of Big Ten football, having been the most successful Northwestern head coach of all time.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

When a new coach comes in, rosters often get turned over, and several players depart, while transfers fill their spots. There have not been many MSU portal entries, but more could come in the next few weeks.

Fitzgerald has had a week to evaluate his roster, and a few Spartans could thrive under his leadership.

Who are those players? Let’s break down three players who may be perfect fits for Fitzgerald’s football program.

Offensive lineman Justin Bell

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Bell committed to the previous staff in June of 2024 as a raw tackle with high upside due to his physical traits.

At 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds with room to grow, Bell already has prototypical college offensive tackle size. If Fitzgerald can bring his previous offensive line staff, Bell has a chance to develop into a productive player in the MSU trenches.

Fitzgerald has developed multiple offensive linemen into pros, including NFL All-Pro Rashawn Slater. Getting Bell into that program could do wonders for his professional aspirations.

Defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren

Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren (91) tackles Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A player who has shown improvement year after year, VanSumeren should be a perfect fit for what Fitzgerald wants to do.

After having a career-best season last year, VanSumeren followed it up with a career-high 52 tackles, two for loss, one and a half sacks, and a pass defended. He has become a stalwart in the middle of the Spartan defense, stopping the run at a high level.

Fitzgerald preaches toughness on the defensive side of the football, so VanSumeren should fit in nicely. He will be a major presence in the middle of the defensive line in 2026.

Cornerback Aydan West

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) warms up prior at a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Staying consistent with the theme of development, West could be next in line to develop into a star cornerback.

The true freshman played in all 12 games for the Spartans in 2025, recording 19 tackles, one for loss, a half-sack, and one pass defended. He struggled in coverage at times, as all freshmen corners do, but he showed flashes of good play downfield.

Fitzgerald may try to sell West on the Greg Newsome II path, a player he turned into a first-round cornerback in the 2021 NFL Draft. West has a chance to be a high-level player for MSU’s secondary.

