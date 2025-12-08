Michigan State Cornerback Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Michigan State is set to lose some of its depth in its defensive backfield.

On Monday morning, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that MSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes will enter the transfer portal. Hughes has been with the program for two seasons and has appeared in 13 total games.

More on Hughes

Sep 3, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Jeremiah Hughes (29) is pumped up before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Hughes played in only four games this past season, meaning that he will preserve his redshirt. The four games he appeared in this season were against Western Michigan, Youngstown State, USC, and Nebraska, where he played 29 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps and recorded three total tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hughes played 21 coverage snaps this season, allowing four catches on six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown.

His next school will be his third in his college career, as he spent his true freshman season at LSU, where he saw a lot of time on special teams.

Hughes was a high three-star recruit coming out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. He finished ranked 533rd in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and offers, on top of his one from LSU, from Arkansas, Washington, and several other Power Five schools.

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jeremiah Hughes (3) warms up before the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Hughes just never seemed able to rise on the depth chart at Michigan State. The Spartans had Aydan West, Malcolm Bell, and Joshua Eaton holding down the outside corner spots this season, and the nickel was usually Ade Willie, when healthy, and Dontavius Nash when not.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2, but Hughes is the fourth player whose intention to enter the transfer portal is now known. EDGE Stone Chaney , a preferred walk-on who appeared in one game for MSU, is the only other defensive player who is known.

Moving forward, there is a good chance that there will be less attrition on the defensive side of the ball, especially since defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and safeties coach James Adams are being retained by new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Neither defensive portal entry has been a starter, while the two offensive portal entrants are top running back Makhi Frazier and top wide receiver Nick Marsh .

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State football's new coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, holds up a jersey with MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outgoing Transfers (4)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images