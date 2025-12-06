Why Milivojevic’s Comeback Matters Big for MSU

Michigan State got a dose of good news on Thursday night, as quarterback Alessio Milivojevic hinted at returning to the Spartans on social media.

“Run it back,” the redshirt freshman captioned a collection of photos from the season on Instagram. While it is not an official announcement, it’s hard to imagine that it indicates anything other than his return to East Lansing.

There was never much noise about Milivojevic entering the transfer portal and playing elsewhere because of Pat Fitzgerald taking over the program from fired Jonathan Smith, but fans have to feel good that they have essentially received confirmation that he is back.

Now that Milivojevic appears to be back in East Lansing, let’s break down what comes next.

Alessio Milivojevic: QB1?

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) breaks a tackle from Maryland defensive lineman Sidney Stewart (29) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Milivojevic played impressive football, filling in for the injured Aidan Chiles, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,267 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine appearances.

Throughout the offseason, the former coaching staff wanted to get Milivojevic game reps because he looked so impressive throughout fall camp. While he did not see the field much other than when Chiles was injured, he looked good running the offense.

Milivojevic showed good control of the offense when he was the starter, protecting the football and making excellent throws downfield. He had a big game to conclude the season against Maryland, throwing for four touchdowns in the Spartans’ only Big Ten win.

Fitzgerald has not yet compiled a staff, so he is trying to sell players on his vision with little to say. He has done a good job of getting players to buy into what he wants to do at MSU.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, and MSU Athletic Director J Batt, left, meets with Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, right, while waiting for Fitzgerald's introductory press conference to start on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Milivojevic , who has a chance to be MSU’s starting quarterback next season, being among those players is an impressive start to Fitzgerald’s Spartan tenure. He was clearly impressed with what he saw from Milivojevic and wants to build on that relationship.

It’s fair to ask the question, “What does Michigan State do with Chiles?”

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, right, and Nick Marsh walk to the locker room at halftime in the game against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiles was the starter before the injury, but Milivojevic arguably played better and was steadier when he stepped into the role. Chiles also came to MSU because of Smith, who is no longer the coach.

Chiles has not made any decisions about his future, and as it stands, he remains a Spartan. There will at least be a quarterback competition throughout the offseason, as Milivojevic has earned the right to it.

The Spartans may have their quarterback of the future in Milivojevic, and Fitzgerald just got him to buy into the vision.

