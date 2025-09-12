2 Youngstown State Defensive Weapons To Be Aware Of
Because of the low-profile being given to the Youngstown State Penguins in week three against the Michigan State Spartans, a watchful eye must be kept out on their players to prevent a shocking, season-shaking upset.
Even with their low profile, the Penguins still have quite the offensive shockers, with an amazing quarterback, wide receiver duo, and have the chance to score big against MSU.
Yet even with a best-case offensive scenario for the Penguins' offensive weapons, if their defense doesn’t execute, then Spartan QB Aidan Chiles could win the game through MSU's great offense, meaning the outcome will rely heavily on both teams' defenses.
Because their first match since 2021 will be won by defense, there will be players that stand out among the Penguins crowd as key to the game, namely defensive back DJ Harris and defensive lineman Michael Voitius.
DJ Harris
- Harris is by far one of the Penguin’s most productive DB's by far. In the 2024 season alone he lead his team in total tackles, was second in solo tackles, and both an interception and fumble recovery.
- Adding onto his prowess from last season, Harris has stacked up eight total tackles in the first two weeks of the 2025 season, games that weren't close by any stretch of the imagination.
- If, in games where the defense has had little to do, Harris had already averaged four tackles a game, then against MSU he has sky high potential to be a counter to Chiles or running back Makhi Frazier and must have extra attention thrown on him.
Michael Voitus
- In week two's contest against the Boston College Eagles, the Spartans' offensive line balled out, letting no sacks through to the best of the Eagles pass rushers.
- They should do so again when facing the Penguins, but if the unlikely happens with an upset occurring, it would be due to DL Michael Voitus, who would have had at least one sack by games end.
- He's touted so highly because he had the second highest sack total on the Penguins last year, and has the closest route to Chiles out of any other position on the Pengiuns defense, when paired with Harris he has the chance to be lethal.
Overall the Spartans should have a relatively easy win against the Penguins on Saturday, but when an upset can happen at any moment, MSU's offense must keep their eyes on Harris and Voitus to avoid such a loss.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's opponents when you join our community group, Go Green Go White,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X@MSUSpartansOnSIas well.