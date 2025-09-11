2 Youngstown State Offensive Weapons To Be Aware Of
No game is ever a free win in football, no matter what predictions or analysts might say. Considered a free win in 2007, the Michigan Wolverines played at home against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, in which they lost 34-32.
As the Michigan State Spartans enter a similar match-up against Youngstown State in four years, what does Head Coach Jonathan Smith need to keep his team's eyes on to guarantee a 3-0 start?
Beau Brungard
- The offense of every football team revolves around its quarterback, especially so for the Penguins.
- In their first two weeks of play, Beau Brungard has already amassed 309 rushing yards, an average of 154.5 rushing yards a game.
- With the rest of his offense at his fingertips, his rushing ability makes the Penguins' offense lethal, and even though their defense may be less than up to the job of taking down Chiles, Brungard is capable of putting his team on his back.
- Brungard also has a huge wave of momentum on his side, from his season opener 24-15 against Mercyherst, and from a 56-17 win against Robert Morris in week two.
- Should he continue riding that wave, Brungard will not only be a player to watch out for but a potential threat to the MSU defense coming off of a rocky game.
Max Tomczak
- The compliment to Brungards rushing ability is his number one wide receiver in Max Tomczak, who through two games has been stellar for the penguins.
- He has quickly racked up 112 yards off of seven receptions, and although his actual catches have been few and far between, their impact has been explosive.
- He has averaged 16 yards per reception, and although that number should go down against the Big Ten caliber Spartans, he has boom or bust potential, especially when paired with Brungard.
Nobody can be underestimated when it comes to football, or an upset could devestate the rest of a teams season.
Because of Brungard and Tomczak MSU's defense has work to do, but they are fully capable as long as they keep their guard up.
