Revisiting the Last Michigan State-Youngstown State Game
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Youngstown State Penguins in the final game of their early-season homestand.
MSU is looking to move to 3-0 this season and 4-0 against the Penguins all-time. The Spartans are heavy favorites in the game, and Jonathan Smith and his staff can use this opportunity to get a quick and easy victory and look forward to the road matchup with USC.
The Spartans have seen the Penguins before, as YSU often schedules some of the toughest FBS opponents, so it can play better when it begins its conference schedule (Tom Izzo would be proud).
The two teams last met in 2021, which is coincidentally the last time MSU made a bowl game.
Let’s reflect on the most recent Michigan State-Youngstown State game.
Michigan State over Youngstown State, 2021
The game started the same way the Spartans started their season-opener on the road against Northwestern: with a touchdown.
Just like star running back Kenneth Walker III did against the Wildcats, wide receiver Jayden Reed slipped behind the defense on a flea-flicker. Payton Thorne found Reed open down the middle of the field, and he did the rest himself.
7-0 Michigan State.
A few possessions later, MSU found itself deep in YSU territory. Thorne took a read option for a score to make it 14-0.
After an incredible one-handed interception by Xavier Henderson, Thorne hit Reed on another deep shot, and he outran three Penguin defenders for an 85-yard score. That made it 21-0.
The rout was on when Thorne hit running back Elijah Collins on a screen pass for a 20-yard score to make it 28-0. A Walker touchdown made it 35-7 after the Penguins got a touchdown of their own.
YSU scored out of halftime but never posed a real threat to the Spartans. Thorne hit Jalen Nailor for a touchdown that would make it 42-14, and that was the final score.
MSU moved to 2-0 and would go on to beat Nebraska the following week. Smith and his Spartans hope they can do the same to remain undefeated before a challenging matchup with a Trojan team that has played well to start this season.
The Spartans will not overlook the Penguins, but they should not be in any real danger. Expect MSU to cruise and for Spartan fans to enjoy their Saturday afternoon.
