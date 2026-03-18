Answering Last-Minute Questions Before You Fill Out Your March Madness Bracket

We're less than 24 hours away from the official start of this year's NCAA Tournament. Let's answer some questions before you finalize your March Madness bracket selections.

Could Arizona's youth get in the way of a deep run?

The Wildcats are one of the favorites to win it all this season, but they're also a young team. Their top two scorers, Brayden Burries (15.9 PPG) and Koa Peat (13.6 PPG), are true freshmen. This concern is overblown because senior guard Jaden Bradley (13.3 PPG) was the one who won Big 12 Player of the Year. Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso are all upperclassmen, so they might have the perfect mix of elite freshmen and experienced veterans.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Is Louisville more likely to die by the 3 than live by the 3?

Louisville losing to South Florida in the first round has become one of the most popular upset picks, and that's only going to increase after the Cardinals' star guard Mikel Brown Jr. was ruled out for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday. Louisville attempts the fourth-most threes per game in the entire country at 32.3, but they're 77th in percentage at 35.7%. If their threes aren't falling in round one, it could be an early exit for the Cardinals.

How big of a factor are Duke's injuries?

Duke has been the most consistent team in the country this season as the No. 1 overall seed, and star forward Cameron Boozer is a lock for National Player of the Year. The Blue Devils have faced a bit of adversity over the last few weeks, with starting center Patrick Ngongba II and starting point guard Caleb Foster out with injury. Ngongba could return by the Sweet 16, but Foster's only chance of coming back might be in the Final Four.

They're still one of the most talented teams in the country, they're just not as deep. Cameron's twin brother, Cayden, began to find his groove as Duke's PG with 13.6 points per game in the ACC Tournament. The injuries might hurt their championship ceiling, but if they're getting Ngonba back in the Sweet 16, they should still be heavily favored to make the Final Four.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Is the ACC being overlooked in terms of conference supremacy?

The Atlantic Coast Conference was once the best league in college basketball by a wide margin. A few coaching changes over the last few years have severely hurt that claim. The regular season felt like Duke against the field, and that might be the case. Louisville and North Carolina are firmly on upset alert. Clemson and Miami (FL) have serious questions and NC State already lost in the First Four. Virginia might be the conference's only chance of a second team making a deep run.

Why is everyone picking Utah State over Villanova?

Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun was vocal about his thoughts on his 28-6 team getting a nine seed. Well, everyone seems to think the Aggies will take care of business against the Wildcats in the first round. A weak Big East has hurt Villanova's perception in Year 1 under Kevin Willard, and it might be fair. Their lone win over an NCAA Tournament at-large team came over Wisconsin in Milwaukee in December. Their only other win over a team in the tournament field was against 14-seed Penn.

Jan 23, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kansas is as talented as any team, why aren't they going deep?

Kansas might have the No. 1 2026 NBA Draft pick on its roster with Darryn Peterson, two more great guards with Tre White and Melvin Council Jr., a legit big man in Flory Bidunga and Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self, but everyone seems to think their run will not go further than the Sweet 16. Peterson is the level of talent who could become a legend in March. If he finally puts it all together, they could give Duke a challenge in the Sweet 16.

How do we decide between Wisconsin and Arkansas in the second round?

Wisconsin against Arkansas has a chance to be the best game in the Round of 32. Both teams have challenging first-round matchups, but it could be a show in the second round if they make it. Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of the most electrifying players in the sport, while Wisconsin duo Nick Boyd and John Blackwell might be the best backcourt in the country. This is the true definition of a coin flip matchup where you go with your gut and enjoy the basketball on your screen.

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) gets past Vanderbilt forward Jalen Washington (13) during the second half of the SEC tournament championship game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 15, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech is a beast, but can we trust them without JT Toppin?

Toppin was named an AP first-team All-American earlier this week, and Texas Tech would be a serious National Championship contender if he hadn't suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this season. Christian Anderson is still one of the best guards in the country, and Grant McCasland is one of the best coaches. People might've been too quick to claim their season was over, as they did go into Hilton Coliseum and comfortably beat Iowa State without Toppin, but they're certainly a different team. They will have a tough test with Akron in round one and then the winner of Alabama and Hofstra. They will have to earn a Sweet 16 berth.