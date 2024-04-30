Former Gophers point guard Elijah Hawkins commits to Texas Tech
Former Gophers point guard Elijah Hawkins has found a new home.
Hawkins has committed to Texas Tech, according to a post from On3’s Joe Tipton, one that Hawkins reposted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Hawkins spent just one season with the Gophers, starting 33 games while averaging 9.5 points, 7.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. Hawkins was fourth in the nation in assists overall with 247, and his 7.5 assists per game ranked third in the country.
Hawkins transferred to the U ahead of the 2023-24 season after two seasons at Howard. He quickly developed into an excellent point guard for coach Ben Johnson, whose team saw the most success it’s had in his three-year tenure. Hawkins was a key piece of that success.
Hawkins made multiple public statements indicating his return to the U for his senior season this fall, but changed his mind and entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.