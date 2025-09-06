SI

Minnesota Dominated Northwestern State So Bad They Ran Out of Fireworks in Third Quarter

Too many points, not enough fireworks.

Blake Silverman

Minnesota continues to dominate Northwestern State at home Saturday
Minnesota continues to dominate Northwestern State at home Saturday / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Northwestern State snapped a dreadful multi-year losing streak last week with a win over Alcorn State. The victory marked an end to their 20-game skid and gave the program their first win since 2022.

Unfortunately, the bliss was short-lived for the Demons when they traveled to Minnesota to take on the Golden Gophers Saturday. Minnesota took it to Northwestern State early, scoring a whopping 35 points in the first quarter for the most points scored by the team in any quarter since at least 1973.

The scoring didn't stop there as Minnesota put up 24 more points in the second quarter and opened up their lead to 66–0 in the third quarter. The Gophers' stomping of the Demons was so bad that the stadium ran out of fireworks to celebrate all of their points.

What a Midwest-nice apology.

The Gophers won their season opener last week against Buffalo 23–10. They have a few weeks before they return home to face Rutgers Sept. 27. Hopefully they come prepared with more fireworks. Meanwhile, Northwestern State travels to play Cincinnati for their next game. Hopefully the hangover from their first win in three years subsides.

