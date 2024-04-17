Gophers land Payne replacement in Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell
Mitchell averaged a double-double for Canisius last season
Ben Johnson has landed double-double machine Frank Mitchell, according to Gopher Illustrated's Ryan James.
Mitchell entered the transfer portal after one season at Canisius. He averaged a double-double (12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds) for the Golden Griffins during the 2023-24 season. Mitchell led the MAAC with 15 double-doubles.
Mitchell finished the season with the fourth-most rebounds per game in the entire nation last season.
The 6-foot-8 forward will help to fill a hole in the post after the offseason departure of Pharrel Payne.
