All Gophers

Gophers land Payne replacement in Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell

Mitchell averaged a double-double for Canisius last season

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Nov 8, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Canisius Golden Griffins forward Frank Mitchell (23) takes a
Nov 8, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Canisius Golden Griffins forward Frank Mitchell (23) takes a / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Johnson has landed double-double machine Frank Mitchell, according to Gopher Illustrated's Ryan James.

Mitchell entered the transfer portal after one season at Canisius. He averaged a double-double (12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds) for the Golden Griffins during the 2023-24 season. Mitchell led the MAAC with 15 double-doubles.

Mitchell finished the season with the fourth-most rebounds per game in the entire nation last season.

The 6-foot-8 forward will help to fill a hole in the post after the offseason departure of Pharrel Payne.

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS